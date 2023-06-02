The Readers Voice
Taxing the rich should be on the table
As of Nov. 30, 2022, 81 people controlled 50% of the world’s wealth (“Survival of the Richest:How we must tax the super-rich not to fight inequality,” Oxfam, Jan. 2023).
Let that sink in for a moment, 81 people.
How is that moral? The people who own half of the resources of the planet couldn’t fill a movie theater, while the poorest half of the world, 4 billion people, own just 0.75%. (It is hard to imagine 4 billion of anything. Take a moment to try.)
And those 81 people are getting significantly richer every minute. Of the new wealth created between 2020 and 2021, the richest 1% got 63% of it. That’s nearly twice as much as the bottom 99% of the world’s population.
And they keep almost all of it. They are taxed the least. The U.S. tax laws help our billionaires shelter most of their income and almost all of their wealth. Only 4% of global tax revenue comes from wealth taxes. Half of the world’s billionaires live where there is no wealth tax.
Now, put yourself in the room where your representatives negotiated a plan to pay our bills before we default on them and destroy the U.S. economy and your life savings. The one thing the Republicans will NOT discuss is taxing the rich. Again, how is that moral?
The poor are not “stealing your tax dollars”; the rich are.
Chris Renz
Sharpsville
Mister Rogers’ themed reading recommendations
It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood when we read together!
The generation of children who are learning to read in 2023 know of Daniel the Tiger’s cartoon from PBS/WQED. However, we must keep the “man” who created Daniel to live with the children of today … Fred Rogers. I’d like to recommend three of my favorites for you to read to your young one.
“Hello, Neighbor! The Kind and Caring World of Mister Rogers” by Matthew Cordell is exceptional. You’ll appreciate the watercolor illustrations; particularly the final page that shows Fred as an adult walking with all different types of children. It’s priceless.
“Fred’s Big Feelings: The Life and Legacy of Mister Rogers” by Laura Renauld and illustrated by Brigette Barrager. This book is KEY for all readers in today’s society. Its main message is teaching our children how to deal with all types of feelings. Renauld writes of how Fred shared the lyrics or What Do You Do With The Mad That You Feel? with Congress when his show was facing cancellation due to lack of funding. It was his talk about feelings that awarded him $20,000,000 for his television ministry.
“Mister Rogers’ Gift of Music” by Donna Cangelosi with illustrations by Amanda Calatzis is a wonderful example of how MUSIC touches the soul of all listeners. Fred’s music and lyrics taught their own lesson every day in his neighborhood.
He is a treasure and his message is timeless. We must keep his “ministry” alive in us!
Happy Reading!
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
GOP damages economy with default threats
Regarding the “McCarthy wins, proves naysayers wrong,” (June 2, Associated Press) article.
When Republicans held the majority in 2013, we ended up in the longest government shutdown in US history.
Today Republicans held the global economy hostage for months to force spending cuts that they couldn’t pass through regular order. When Trump was in charge, he added $8 trillion to the national debt — that’s a 39% increase and one-quarter of the entire debt from all of American history.
Two trillion of that for a tax cut to billionaires. This is not about fiscal responsibility but about taking this country to the brink of another financial disaster for their corporate donors and sadly or more pathetically for political points.
I thank God daily that there’s a grown up in the White House today.
Dennis Taaffe
Hermitage
