Keystone XL Pipeline support not warranted
Republicans in the state Senate — including state Sen. Michele Brooks, R-50, Jamestown — support a resolution urging President Joe Biden renew plans for the Keystone XL pipeline.
This pipe line is a bad idea. The oil that travels through the pipeline is not “our” oil. It is Canadian oil and it is some of the dirtiest oil on the planet.
The oil must be heated to be transported. It is tar sand oil and is very abrasive and acidic. When it leaks (it is 3 times more likely to spill than conventional oil per mile traveled) it will have disastrous results.
It is extremely difficult to clean up — it doesn’t even float. Keep in mind that pipelines do not produce oil, they only transport it. This pipeline is basically a short cut; no additional oil will result.
This pipe line would terminate in Steel City, Nebraska and eventually end up in the Gulf (probably Houston) where it will be refined and loaded onto ships for export. It will be sold to the highest bidder.
In The Herald March 2 article (“Pa. senators urge Biden to revive Keystone XL pipeline project”) pipeline supporters said “It will create economic development.”
If the Republicans’ main concern is jobs, where were the vast majority of the GOP’s U.S. Representatives and Senators on the federal infrastructure bill? (A few Republicans did vote for it in the House and the Senate).
The infrastructure act will create about 2 million jobs per year and specifies that material used in similar projects must use American iron and steel. Is there any provision that mandates that for the Keystone XL pipeline?
This pipe line will create only about 50 permanent jobs. It will cross Indigenous tribal lands and will put the Ogallala Aquifer, which provides drinking water for millions as well as 30 percent of America’s irrigation water, at risk.
This pipe line is an extremely bad idea, it may benefit a few who are not even Americans, but it will put many millions of others at risk. I understand a vote has been taken in the PA Senate already. But I hope Senator Brooks and other officials do not support this extremely bad idea in the future.
Charles Baldoff
Hermitage
Back Pack program seeks more volunteers
Food insecurity rates for children in Mercer County are higher than both the national and Pennsylvania averages. Nutrition is critical for the healthy physical, mental and emotional development of children.
The Sharon Schools Back Pack Program gets food to over 300 children in Sharon’s elementary schools each weekend. The need is great. The response and support of the Shenango Valley community have been even greater.
This spring area businesses, service clubs, and church groups are invited to help pack the food on Tuesday evenings.
Volunteers gather at the Mercer County Community Food Warehouse a little before 6 p.m. each Tuesday to pack more than bags. Depending on the number of volunteers, it usually takes only 30-40 minutes.
If you or a group of one to eight people from your business, service club, or church would like to pack one Tuesday, please contact me to schedule a date (pastor@1stpcs.org, or 724-981-2211 ext. 2).
Thank you to all the individuals, groups, clubs, businesses and churches that support Sharon Schools Back Pack. Your support makes a difference. Just ask a teacher.
Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink
Sharon, chair, Sharon Schools Back Pack Board
Fetterman’s battle with depression has impact
The recent hospitalization of U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has cast a new light on depression in America. According to statistics from the National institute of Mental Health, approximately 17.3 million Americans suffer from a major depressive disorder in a given year. It impacts Americans of every single background, race, or creed. Sen. Fetterman is one of those people and so am I.
I have suffered from persistent depressive disorder for nearly 23 years and I attempted suicide when I was 17 years old. My depression came from bullying in high school. I cannot say where Sen. Fetterman’s came from as I am not him, but regardless of the cause, it is a serious condition that requires treatment, care, and empathy from others.
In many cases, hospitalization is needed for proper care. While I have never been hospitalized, I certainly could have been. In late January 2020, my father died after a very short battle with cancer.
Watching him die in his hospital bed crippled me and put me into a deep, dark place for a significant time. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic impacting hospitals directly after my father’s death, in-patient care would have been an option for me. I have seen the darkness. I have felt its icy grip on my heart.
Whether it is in yourself, a family member, friend, or neighbor, depression impacts us all. It discriminates against no one, including elected officials like Sen. Fetterman or myself. The senator’s battle with this horrible disease has brought good into this world, but has equally given individuals the ability to deride him for his condition. This is shameful and should be seen as such by all decent people.
I have watched and read awful comments about the Senator and his illness. Those words strike me at my core because they could be also said about me and the millions of people who suffer from depression.
We are not bad people. We deserve understanding, respect, and care. John Fetterman should not be treated any different because of his status as a newly elected United States Senator.
Our society needs to be better in how we treat each other. I am included in that as well. I need to be better. For a lot of us, we have allowed politics and other divisive issues to warp our minds, impact our humanity, and attack those not in our tribes for no reason other than disagreement. The world and our country can only be improved when we cast aside our differences and focus on our commonality with one another.
I hope and pray for all who suffer from mental illnesses like depression. I pray for John, his wife Gisele, and his children. Perhaps one day the darkness will fade, and light will shine in all of us.
Michael T. Muha
Hermitage
Michael T. Muha is a Hermitage City commissioner and attorney in Sharon.
‘Dilbert’ cancellation a journalistic disgrace
Sixty years ago I was proud to deliver newspapers in my community to spread good journalistic information to my neighbors. Today, I see the Herald canceling cartoons that fail to meet its woke standards. You disgrace the tradition of good journalism.
Joseph Kovac
Sharon
