Morrison’s State Towers efforts invaluable
I read with interest your articles on the State Towers situation including the one about the community coming together (“State Towers crisis brought out community’s best,” April 29). I believe you missed a critical player in all of this, Ann Morrison, chief clerk for the Mercer County Commissioners.
Peter C. Acker
Mercer
Peter Acker is Mercer County’s district attorney
EDITOR’S NOTE: Morrison’s name was left out of last week’s “Our View” editorial due to an oversight. She certainly deserves credit for her work to alleviate the crisis.
Deputies’ union backs Callahan for sheriff
Tim Callahan is the most qualified candidate for Mercer County Sheriff.
With 31 years in law enforcement and nine years experience as a business owner, Tim Callahan has unmatched skills for running the Mercer County Sheriff’s office. He was a trooper for the
Pennsylvania State Police for 25 years and is currently in his sixth year as a deputy for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
He is highly respected by his past coworkers at the State Police and his current coworkers at the
Sheriff’s Office. The Mercer County Deputy Sheriff’s Association (the deputies’ union), in addition to current Sheriff Bruce Rosa, is supporting and endorsing Tim Callahan.
He’s experienced in working with a budget and plans to seek funding through grants to finish
outfitting every deputy with a taser, and to add body-mounted cameras, starting with the warrant
division. He’s often on the street with the warrant division and values the importance of deputies
helping to keep communities safe by apprehending wanted individuals and assisting the DA’s office and local law enforcement agencies in various situations.
Tim has the full support of his wife of 27 years and their 2 children. With their son graduating from college while being a collegiate football player, and their daughter graduating from high school as a multi-sport athlete, he will have the time to fully focus on the Sheriff’s Office needs. The success of their children in school, while playing sports, is a reflection of what he and his wife have taught them about work ethic.
Tim is also highly regarded in his community. This is apparent by the number of Tim Callahan for sheriff campaign signs in yards of friends, family and businesses throughout the county.
We encourage you to join the Mercer County Deputy Sheriff’s Association along with Tim’s friends and family to vote for Tim Callahan for Mercer County Sheriff on May 16th! We also ask our Mercer County Democratic friends to write in Tim Callahan as your vote, as there is not a Democratic candidate.
The Mercer County Deputy Sheriff’s Association
Greg Miller — President Bob Lanshcak — Vice President Cory Beck — Secretary Renee Miller — Treasurer Ryan Lechner — Steward
Thank you to all who joined Memory Walk
Minority Health/ Operation Lighthouse would like to thank everyone who participated in the Memory Walk Against Addiction to keep alive the memory of the loved ones who pass away from overdose. We also want to bring awareness to how dangerous these drugs are that are taking our loved ones.
We also would like to thank sponsors Mercer County BHCI Inc., Highmark Blue Cross/ Blue Shield and everyone who reached out to obtain sponsorships.
Thanks to the Valley Baptist Church, Farrell Police Department and Minority Health members. We thank the community for your continued support.
Olive McKeithan Director Rev. Terrence Harrison Minster Timothy Harrison Sr.
Farrell
Experience, ability make Callahan best choice
I would like to encourage your readers to vote for Tim Callahan for our next sheriff of Mercer County. Deputy Callahan has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including 25 years of service with Pennsylvania State Police, and is being endorsed by the Mercer County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the union that represents our deputy sheriffs.
Over the past few months I’ve had a number of opportunities to meet Tim Callahan, and he brings a number of good qualities to the table. He is a rare combination of intellect, common sense, and a heart for serving our community.
Please consider casting your ballot for Tim Callahan, as he will undoubtedly continue to build on the solid foundation that Bruce Rosa and the rest of the department have developed.
Thank you.
Mark Hoffacker
Hempfield Township
Callahan best choice for sheriff
Recently, I retired from the military after over 37 years of service. Most of my career, I held positions of leadership in various capacities, in both small and large amounts of personnel.
Over a career like mine, you take in many life lessons. After meeting people from all over the world you learn how to evaluate an individual. I can honestly say I have good judgement of a person’s character.
Also, during any decision-making process, you strive to make well-informed decisions. When meeting an individual, you can evaluate their character and leadership by utilizing the platoon method, meaning you can assess a person through their leaders, peers and subordinates that directly work with this person. It is the platoon who knows this person’s integrity, work ethic, dedication, selflessness, compassion, drive for excellence and trustworthiness.
I have met both candidates for sheriff of Mercer County. I have also met and had discussions with many of the Sheriff deputies. I have also met with the current Sheriff; Bruce Rosa and I can honestly say that I can relate to Sheriff Rosa. When leaving a career that you are passionate about, you want to leave comfortably knowing you are putting what good work you have done into good hands hoping that it not only sustains but improves.
Tim Callahan has been endorsed by of the deputies’ union, The Mercer County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
In every aspect, I want the best for our beloved Mercer County which I have lived and grew up in. Considering all this, I have done my homework and have made my well-informed decision based on facts and truth.
So, utilizing the platoon method and my own experience in decision-making, I give my full support and endorsement to Tim Callahan for Sheriff of Mercer County. Without a question, the best candidate for all our county communities is Tim Callahan.
Francis “Chookie” LaCamera
Hermitage
Benedetto tops in experience, reputation
On May 16 I encourage all Republicans to exercise their right to vote. In doing so I whole-heartedly recommend casting a vote for Mark Benedetto for our next Mercer County Commissioner.
I have known Mark personally for over 25 years and professionally for 22, my employment with Mercer County. Mark’s work experience and reputation were unmatched throughout all of the county departments.
As chief of juvenile probation and community corrections administrator, Mark was responsible for budgeting and managing multiple departments that accounted for a significant portion of Mercer County’s overall annual budget.
In addition to his attention to being fiscally responsible in his budgets, Mark’s ability as a grant writer brought in over $6 million to Mercer County. Mark’s data-driven style of management and program formulation has established numerous juvenile and adult programming that have met the needs of communities throughout Mercer County and continue to produce positive results.
Mark’s dynamic style accompanied with his successes have garnered him a variety of county and state accolades during his employment.
There is a great slate of commissioner candidates but I sincerely believe Mark’s work history, familiarity with County government, established relationships and his drive to do a job above expectations makes him the ideal candidate for Mercer County Commissioner.
Mark Atterholt
West Middlesex
Coleman a proven, experienced leader
With the primary election less than two weeks away, the voters of Mercer County will be selecting TWO Republican candidates for the office of Mercer County commissioner. Of the six Republican candidates running, Ann Coleman should be your top choice.
As a life-long learner and educator, Ann will bring experience and integrity to the Commissioner’s office. As a result of her 26 years working for two congressmen, a state senator, and a state House member, Ann understands how government operates.
One of her goals is to promote economic growth in Mercer County. By continuing to work with Penn Northwest Development Corporation and the Mercer County Regional Planning Commission, Ann can make this happen, with the outcome making it easier to maintain lower taxes.
Another goal is to address the mental/emotional health crisis and addiction problems. Again, Ann can reach out to her resources and develop creative solutions to these challenges.
Recently state Rep. Tim Bonner hosted a public forum to address the first responder issues. Ann was front and center listening, learning, and asking questions, all in an effort to devise a plan.
I have worked with Ann on two campaigns and found her to be nothing but gracious, professional, and honest. Ann is never outworked by anyone. Imagine what she can do for Mercer County.
Deborah L. McEwen
Grove City
Pass gun safety bills in state House
As a former Army soldier and retired police sergeant, I own guns and support responsible gun ownership. However, we see the daily devastation of gun violence due to irresponsible gun owners failing to secure firearms, allowing children to accidentally shoot themselves or someone else, suicides that occur at higher rates in rural communities, domestic violence, and stolen weapons used in street violence.
Each of these tragic scenarios can be impacted by common sense gun safety measures pending before the Pennsylvania General Assembly. State Reps. Tim Bonner and Parke Wentling, you have the power to stand for better laws that give police officers the tools to reduce gun violence and save lives.
The Common Agenda to End Gun Violence will soon be coming up for a House floor vote. I urge you to stand with the majority of state residents who want gun safety laws. Vote YES on the entire package of bills:
• HB 731 to require that guns be stored safely in the home
• HB 338 to require the reporting of lost and stolen firearms
• HB 1018 to create Extreme Risk Protection Orders
HB 714 to enact universal background checks
Lisa Boeving Learned
Jackson Center
Coleman committed to economic growth
Make no mistake – we are at a pivotal moment in American politics including our local County Commissioner elections. High inflation means we need a county commissioner who knows how to keep the costs of government down.
Economically challenging times also means we need someone who is committed to protecting our jobs and growing our economy.
Ann Coleman is the person we need for this job. She is a dedicated public servant who has spent the last 25 years working for the people of Mercer County in state and federal government. Combined with her background in public administration, I know Ann is the right person for Mercer County today.
Local elections like county commissioner impact our day-to-day lives more so than the high-profile presidential elections. Ann is the Republican candidate for county commissioner who is best for our tomorrow.
Jeffrey Black
Grove City
Benedetto a candidate of high character
Mark Benedetto is running for our county commissioner as a Republican in the May 16 primary election. I have known Mark for many years and have always looked up to him for his determination, high character, and willingness to do the hard work.
My roots with Mark grew from years as teammates in various sports over several decades. The best trait that I can testify about Mark is that he is a person that you want on your team, to lead you and to fight for you. I know this as teammates, and I also have seen these same traits in Mark’s professional and personal life.
Mark and I are both proud inductees in our Mercer County and Sharpsville High School halls of fame. Mark is the right person with the right qualifications and experience, to lead our Mercer County as Commissioner.
Jim Leetch
Hermitage
Benedetto “a go-to individual
I want to share my knowledge of Mark Benedetto — “Beni,” as I know him — which is now especially important since he is running for Mercer County Commissioner.
We grew up four house apart and have known each other for approximately 60 years. As neighbor kids, we challenged each other, played Little League baseball against each other and played football together in high school.
After college, we met up again in the same neighborhood at the start of our careers. Mark started at the courthouse; my future took me south. Along the way, we stayed close friends, attended each other’s weddings, had kids and faced family tragedies together, always being there for each other no matter the distance/
He had my back as a kid on the football field and helped me get through some tough times; his friendship and devotion was and continues to help me. I can say his dedication and hard work to his profession has led him to a great career he recently retired from.
Along the way, he helped many others straighten out their lives. He wasn’t looking for “atta-boys” in doing so. It was his life ambition to give to others, support those who needed guidance and the determination not to give up if things got tough. Having the professionalism to listen sincerely to others, develop a game plan and see it through until the end have always been strengths of his. His belief in teamwork will be only a benefit in his future endeavors.
He lives in the home he grew up in. He continues to be that “go-to” individual when others need help. Family, friends, neighbors have been a mainstay all his life. Community continues to be of the utmost importance to him as he raised his four kids in the Shenango Valley.
I ask that you strongly consider Mark Benedetto for Mercer County commissioner. Voting for Mark is a great investment for our communities.
John A. Erimias
Hermitage
Ex-commissioner supports Coleman
County commissioners have a greater impact on your daily life than most elected officials in higher levels of government. They sit on a large array of boards and commissions that deliver daily services to county residents in every walk of life in a wide swath of careers and varying financial circumstances.
They support education, farming, economic development, child protective services, mental health initiatives, veterans affairs, bridge maintenance, local governments, 911 operations, the county jail and a host of other needed services.
They manage an annual budget of more than $80 millino, and partner with other county elected officials who keep vital court records, deeds, liens and other civil processes and the management of county financial resources. They are responsible for more than 400 county employees, a fleet of vehicles and oversee union contract negotiations.
These highlights don’t come close to all the duties that commissioners perform but you get the idea.
I am a former county commissioner (2008-15), so I speak about these things from experience and I know well the demands of the office for those who hope to do the job right. I also know what we need in terms of character, credentials and dedication to be truly effective at this job.
Because of this, I wholeheartedly endorse Ann Coleman as absolutely the most qualified candidate that you, the voters, could choose to represent you. She has extensive experience in state and federal government and will be able to work effectively with elected officials at every level.
She is educated and articulate, and will serve the people with honor, integrity and dedication. She will be a public servant in the true sense of the term and is an effective problem solver.
Please join me in voting for Ann Coleman for Mercer County commissioner on May 16 because you owe it to yourself and fellow county residents to choose only the best.
John N. Lechner
Hermitage
