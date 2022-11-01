The Readers Voice
EDITOR’S NOTE: This letter was inadvertently omitted from Saturday’s “The Readers’ Voice section.
My wife and I recently received our mail-in voter ballots but they would not fit into the official secrecy envelopes which are required to be sealed inside the mailing envelopes.
My wife called the county election office and The Herald, as I remembered how many ballots were questioned and tossed due to the “hanging chad” ballot controversy in Florida years ago, not to mention the regulations surrounding Pennsylvania mail-in voting.
We wanted to be sure our votes were counted.
The election worker told my wife to just refold the ballot and put it in the envelope so it would fit. She said they were getting many calls about it.
I hope all mailed ballots will be scanned as legitimate votes and that this isn’t my last chance to vote in a constitutional democracy.
You can track your mailed ballot via Ballottrax (https://mercerpavotes.ballottrax.net/voter/).
Many don’t know about the Business Plot (also called the Wall Street or White House Putsch), a 1933 conspiracy by wealthy businessmen to overthrow the government of President Franklin Roosevelt with WWI veterans and install a dictator, retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Smedley Butler. Butler foiled the plot and testified in 1934 to Congress.
Now the GOP’s decades of propaganda have resulted not only in a deadly attack on the Capitol by election deniers, but suppression includes rampant gerrymandering, voter purges and a push to install state leaders willing to overturn elections.
Do we want to live under authoritarian rule as in Russia, Iran, North Korea, China, and elsewhere where residents suffer under brutal force and barriers?
Remember, 2020 election-denying politician Doug Mastriano vowed to overturn elections if he becomes governor.
He sponsored a “voter integrity conference” that required attendees to sign a petition decertifying Pennsylvania’s 2020 election result. He also proposed legislation to eliminate “no excuse” mail-in voting, proposed a bill to ban drop boxes and pitched a plan to require voters to re-register — a move scholars say federal law prohibits.
I have put up with and survived many rounds of inflation, recession, war, etc. but I am not prepared to say goodbye to democracy.
Roland Curry
Sharon
