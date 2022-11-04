The Readers Voice
Gun safety, gun rights compatible
I proudly served in the U.S. Army and worked 25 years as a police officer. Firearms were important tools in my duties.
Like all Pennsylvanians, responsible gun owners and hunters are concerned about rising gun violence in our state. Yet too many of our elected representatives in Harrisburg insist we must choose between our constitutional rights or our safety. As a career police officer, I reject this false choice.
While mass shootings like the Tree of Life Synagogue receive the most attention, they represent a small percentage of shootings. In Pennsylvania, gun violence claimed the lives of 1,752 fellow citizens in 2020 alone.
The truth is 62% of all gun deaths each year —a whopping average of 965 per year — are instances of people taking their own lives. Domestic violence claims more than 100 lives annually, and 82% of those involve firearms.
Rural communities in PA like Wayne, Elk and Fulton Counties have experienced the devastating toll of suicide and the highest gun deaths over the past decade.
Law enforcement identifies four categories of gun violence: suicide, “everyday” gun violence, domestic violence, and mass shootings. The CeaseFirePA Common Agenda includes meaningful steps to address these safety concerns:
• Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs), or “red flag” laws, use due process to temporarily remove firearms from someone who may harm themselves or others.
• Closing the Gaps in Our Background Checks System requires private sellers to run background checks on long guns.
• Lost or Stolen Gun Reporting to reduce illegal firearm circulation by requiring gun owners to notify law enforcement within 3 days of noticing their gun missing.
Safety and constitutional rights are compatible. Our representatives must pass meaningful gun violence prevention reforms.
Lisa Boeving
Slippery Rock
Abortion debate ignores men’s role
I think the whole abortion issue has been upside down. It’s been all about the egg inducing the conception. No word about the sperm — the sole ingredient in the issue of abortion.
It takes two to tango. It seems that abortion pundits, on both sides, largely ignore the man’s role in sexual relationships.
Both accept the man’s action and shackle women’s behavior.
I watch and hear an endless deluge of accusations about what a woman should or should not do upon conception (sadly, lots of women fail to immediately recognize they are pregnant in the first place).
Politics should have no role in “evaluating” the emotional or medical issues of a pregnant woman. All that should be left up to the woman and her doctor.
Women and men are bound to make mistakes when both fail to use common sense.
To me, many of the outbursts and convolutions have nothing to do with abortion. It’s an extension of a society tired of being bogged down by endless meddling by political powers that confuse the issues and introduce more questions than answers.
I have held for a long time that unwanted pregnancies, or “mistakes,” can best be resolved with full-term deliveries and passing on to responsible adults who will cherish the newborn star.
Ed Blaus
Hermitage
Follow Gandhi, Mister Rogers’ example
One of my college students presented a lesson plan on Gandhi. My student focused on Gandhi’s “power of non-violence” as a method never tried before in gaining independence. His tactic was pure and simple: We can achieve peace through peace.
I found my student’s presentation to be very timely. Gandhi portrayed peaceful words and actions when our country, at the present time, seems to veer away from them, portraying violence as a solution for political beliefs and then “mocking and joking” about it in the aftermath.
Another one of my college students, on the same day, presented a lesson on Mister Rogers and how he used music to deal with his feelings of anger. “What do you do with the mad that you feel when you feel so mad you could bite?”
Fred Rogers banged on the piano keys until his anger eventually turned into something melodic and peaceful. He dealt with his anger in a non-violent way. He used words of kindness to counteract words of violence.
These are two people in history who have spoken the words of non-violence and two college students who seem to be ready to lead the next generation in a more peaceful way. I see hope in our future.
It’s the present we need to deal with in a more appropriate way. Look for hope in our past role models (Gandhi and Rogers) and our future leaders (college students) who have made and will make a difference.
I wish you peace,
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
Wentling present in community
We are writing in response to the letters by Norene Holden (Oct. 21, “Parke Wentling absent from campaign trail”) and Laureen Ference (Oct. 21, “Wentling’s absence shows lack of commitment”) concerning Mr. Parke Wentling.
Wentling may not have appeared at the League of Women Voters panel discussion but he has been walking the streets, the country roads, and meeting with the people individually that he is hoping to represent. He was walking along our road going door to door, meeting our neighbors, and walked back our 350-foot driveway to visit with us and listen to our concerns about the state of affairs in our state.
Several weeks later, he visited relatives of ours on State Street in Hermitage. Again, he was meeting with people to hear their concerns about the state.
So, maybe he didn’t show up at the League of Women Voters, but how many citizens were at the meeting? Wentling is taking much more time walking the roads and streets to meet with individuals and listening to our concerns.
He is a fiscal conservative, which is definitely needed today. He is a strong supporter of second amendment rights and the right to life. He supports conservation of our natural resources.
It is very easy to access his voting record to know where he stands on issues that affect each constituent. Our vote will be for Parke Wentling.
Terri and Forrest Merrick
Mercer
McGonigle supports public schools
I disagree with the premise of Ken Foster letter to the editor (Oct. 29, “Wentling the better choice for educators.”
Consider this tale of two state house bills: House Bill 272, which proposes changes to the school funding formula to provide upwards of $400 million to Pennsylvania public schools, and House Bill 2169, which instead proposes that taxpayers fund private and parochial schools in the form of vouchers to students who leave public school.
State Rep. Mark Longietti, D-7, Hermitage, and Tim McGonigle, who Longietti endorses as his successor, support public education and HB 272. Parke Wentling, running for the same seat, voted to send your local tax dollars to private schools and HB 2169.
Obviously, if Wentling’s HB 2169 becomes law, our schools will have to look to local taxpayers to make up the budget loss.
An article in The Herald (Oct. 12, Local administrators testify about school funding at House hearing in Sharon) reported McGonigle’s position: “McGonigle argued that forcing school districts to raise property taxes can put a strain on families, which both affects an area’s economic development immediately and down the road, if the students’ education is affected.”
Genevive Monks
Hermitage
Political hatred a problem for both parties
I am not a member of any political party as I am a registered independent. From what I am seeing, hearing, and reading, I cannot imagine any reason that anyone would choose to be a member of a political party.
The vitriol, the name calling, the personal attacks, is absolutely disheartening at its least, and horrific at its worst.
Personally speaking, if a candidate for public office only offers up personal attacks and/or ugly rhetoric towards his/her opponent, I’m not listening. There is dignity and respect in disagreeing on policy without resorting to what we now see is the norm for when a candidate runs for office.
Driving along the roadways of Mercer County, I have seen such ugly signage of political candidates placed in yards by their supporters. If you are a person who has one of these signs in your yard, and then sit in church on a Sunday morning and wonder why your church is not full of others worshipping, look in the mirror.
We as a society are better than this. Nothing good comes out of hating one another. I can only refer you to the shortest verse in the Bible, “And Jesus wept.”
Sonya Ferguson
Mercer
