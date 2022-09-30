THE READERS’ VOICE
National debt a staggering figure
A true appreciation for the national debt is hard to come by because 99% of the general public just has no yardstick for the enormity of the number.
The national debt is approaching $31 trillion. If you have a penny in your pocket, take it out. A penny has an official thickness of 1.52 mm, about six-one-hundredths of an inch. A roll of 50 pennies is about 3 inches long.
If each penny represented one dollar, one roll would represent $50, and a stack 1-foot long would be $200.
One trillion pennies — with the accepted standard of one minute of latitude being equal to a nautical mile, which makes the earth’s circumference 24,856 miles from pole to pole — one trillion pennies would circle the earth slightly more than 38 times.
If we got in a jet airplane and circled the earth at 500 mph, it would take 79 days.
Mind you, this is just a yardstick representation of 1 trillion. A representation of the national debt would be 31 times that distance.
It would take a jet airplane flying at 500 mph, 24 hours a day, for 6.7 years to fly over the number of pennies, stacked on edge, representing the United States national debt, where each penny represents one dollar and every foot represents $200, which amounts to $146,666 per second of flight and $528 million ever hour of flight — for 6.7 years.
Does this get your attention?
It took 192 years, from George Washington’s inauguration in 1789 to Ronald Reagan’s inauguration in 1981 to accrue a debt of less than $1 trillion and today it is $30.8 trillion. That’s a multiple of 32.4 in 41 years and a compounding annual growth rate of 8.9%, much higher than a very good GDP rate of 5 or 6%.
If this rate continues, the debt will have doubled again in another eight years, by 2030. So it took 233 years to reach a debt of $30.8 trillion and we could be at $62 trillion in just eight years. How long do you think this kind of debt is sustainable?
Also, think of the interest on that much debt — it will be in the trillions.!
And the national debt is only part of the dilemma. The National Debt Clock puts our unfunded liabilities at $161.6 trillion. This is potentially a much bigger nightmare because it impacts Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and other programs.
Does this foreshadow another 1929 “Great Depression” scenario or, worse yet, another Weimar Republic-era Germany inflationary collapse?
I do believe we are in deep, deep trouble. My advice: employ the Boy Scouts motto — “Be Prepared.”
So exercise prudence and get prepared.
Paul Gordon
Slippery Rock
Thanks to Reynolds tailgaters for giving
Reynolds Alumni Association held its first tailgate party on Sept. 9.
It was in support of the scholarship fund, which awards five seniors in June and to sign up for membership in the Alumni Association.
We would like to thank all the businesses and personal donations. It was a success because of you!
Liz Bolster
Greenville
GOP policies would increase poverty
A few months ago, a Republican running for Congress espoused on cable TV the stand up/stand alone theory of the GOP — cut help for the people who actually need it.
He claimed that people don’t need or deserve Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”), workman’s compensation, unemployment insurance, children’s health insurance, food stamps, etc.
He got a standing round of applause from other Republicans.
I thought: “Gee, what better way to create mass poverty and rotten retirement for millions of Americans.”
I’m in my mid-80s and have had more than $1 million in hospital costs covered by Medicare in the last 15 years in addition to thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses. I’m aware of many other Americans depending on benefits we have actually paid into.
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, former Florida governor and chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, announced policies that would raise taxes on millions of Americans and end “safety net” benefits if Republicans take over Congress.
I hope millions of “old timers” don’t lose their homes to hospital liens because they can’t pay medical expenses.
In the meantime, make sure you’re still registered to vote (go to vote.gov) in time for this all-important Nov. 8 midterm election and then vote, whether in person or by mail.
Roland Curry
Sharon
Autumn bringing a very scary season
Autumn is my favorite season of the year. I especially like seeing all the scary Halloween decorations in all the yards.
One in particular really sends chills up my spine — the one that reads “Trump 2024.” That one keeps me awake at night. Why would anyone want to see this twice impeached criminal back in office? Haven’t we seen how irresponsible, uncompassionate, and unqualified he is?
His big lie that the election was stolen has torn this country apart. (And it is a big lie. Just ask any of the 60 judges who threw out his court cases for lack of evidence, or members of his own administration who testified under oath that he was told there was no fraud.)
The latest incidence is proof that this man should never again step foot into the White House. How could he put the country in such peril by stealing classified documents and storing them in unsecured areas where visitors could gain access to them?
If these documents were seen by adversaries, every citizen of this country could be in danger. Is that how much he cares about this country and its citizens? Is that patriotism?
This man has proven himself to be a fraud, phony, narcissistic, self-absorbed pathological liar who cares only for himself. He’ll tell you anything you want to hear just to get your vote.
Why have so many books been written about his dangerous and unscrupulous behavior while in office?
How many peoples’ lives have been ruined because of their loyalty to him? If this loser ever gets in power again, you can bet that he’ll use every means available to get revenge on his enemies … country be damned.
Paula Kudelko
New Wilmington
AP Trump report a slanted ‘hit piece’
The Associated Press report published in The Herald (Sept. 22, “Trump accused of vast fraud in NY suit”) appears to be a one-sided, hit piece by the anti-Trump AP. In order to advocate for the New York Attorney General’s description of Trump debt arrangements with major banks as “the art of the steal,” the AP provides no evidence of investigating whether Trump defrauded lenders as sensationalized by the AG. The AP merely regurgitates the AG’s partisan accusations in a civil (civil in italics), not criminal, matter.
Lending institutions/banks engage in extensive and thorough due diligence before extending credit to a borrower; and prior history of borrower defaults or fraud, if any, are on the record.
Unconvincingly, the AG alleges Trump borrowing based solely on fraud and “fuzzy math.” Banks lend only after analyzing and accepting credit risk, valuing and securing collateral, and arranging mutually agreed-upon repayment terms.
That AP reporting includes zero evidence of curiosity about these fundamental, Trump creditor requirements is extremely suspicious, and circumstantial evidence of a ‘fake news’ fraud being perpetrated by the AG for political purposes, aided and abetted by the AP.
Joe Evans
Sharon
