Signs shouldn’t clutter public right-of-way
As a strong supporter of voting in elections to demonstrate one’s patriotic responsibility, I am equally a supporter of candidates legally campaigning.
The posting of political signs along public roads and in intersection islands is illegal in most cases in our state. The signs shown by the Herald in the Oct. 8 edition most likely should not be there.
The areas where posting of any signage is prohibited are considered public right of way and often require maintenance which such postings obstruct.
Also they often are in areas that obstruct views of oncoming traffic when they are put in intersections. To me they are also an annoying eyesore.
PennDOT is responsible for removing these signs, but often this is a low priority as there are roads to repair that come first.
Both parties are equally responsible for this offense and should be made to mend their ways. They can post as many signs as they want on private property and businesses that have given them permission, but cluttering up public highways needs to stop.
John Greenlee
Sandy Lake
Parke Wentling absent from campaign trail
Where is Parke Wentling?
He wasn’t at the Mercer County League of Women Voters Candidate Forum last week. He didn’t respond to the Sharon Herald’s request for an interview for their Voter’s Guide. Parke also didn’t answer the questionnaire for the PA League of Women Voters online Vote411 Guide.
Why doesn’t Parke want to answer our questions?
We will all miss Rep. Mark Longietti; he was known for being at every event, every day. While he may have enjoyed those fish fries and pancake breakfasts, he was at those events because his constituents were there and he wanted to speak with us, hear our concerns and answer our questions.
Mark’s replacement has big shoes to fill and Parke is already showing us that he is unable or unwilling to do so. That is why I encourage those in District 7 to vote for Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle, who has been working hard to be where the voters are, listening to us, answering questions and proving that he can be the one to represent us in Harrisburg.
Norene Holden
Sharon
A plea for civility in election season
Among the plethora of campaign signs popping up across the valley, a new one states,”Save America, Vote Republican.”
The first time I saw this sign was after passing a house on Route 62 in Hermitage with its own hand written sign stating, “Democrats are lying thieving pieces of (excrement) Wake up people.” Aside from the crude language (edited above), the vitriol was palpable.
If this is the America Republicans are trying to save, I don’t want any part of it.
How did a country based on freedom of speech and open, reasoned debate become so dominated by a minority of hateful, paranoid individuals who refuse to recognize anything but their own misguided “facts”?
In their fantasy world, elections are fixed, in spite of absolutely no evidence of widespread or organized wrongdoing. Democrats want crime and murder to continue and to turn America into a socialist state.
Meanwhile, many of these fanatics willingly accept Social Security, Unemployment Compensation, Medicare and other “socialist” programs for their own benefit. They continue to support weak and morally challenged candidates who could care less about their “base” as they blindly seek to control the government. And many religious leaders turn a blind eye to both politicians’ and voters’ un-Christian actions believing the end justifies the means.
Our nation is at a crisis point, and the future of democracy hangs in the balance.
Edmund Burke once wrote, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Let the reasonable members of both parties stand up and say “Enough!” We need two viable parties to act as counterbalances in our politics. Democrats are by no means perfect.
But the current administration has continued to address the country’s needs: COVID mitigation, infrastructure and climate improvement, reduced drug costs, and the federal deficit in spite of the 70% of Republicans who don’t believe he was elected.
Think what we could achieve if the GOP stopped waging war on the opposition and relitigating the 2020 election and actually tried to move our country forward by working for the country’s benefit instead of their own.
On Election Day, Nov. 8, you must decide what you want for America’s future. I only pray that the majority of voters on both sides will reject the scuzzy burlesque that has been offered by the GOP and Fox News and choose candidates who are not just like us, but better than us.
Dr. John P. Gallagher
Sharon
‘What has happened to our world?’
As I took my 94-year-old sister to the doctor’s last month, she noticed the political signs popping up along the roadways and yards.
When she saw the “F--- Biden” signs her reaction was, “How embarrassing!”
She said she has been voting since she was 21 and has never seen such vulgarity.
She wondered out loud “What has happened to our world ? What has happened to civility?”
We continued down the road and she saw a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign. My sister asked what Brandon is running for. I had to explain the “Let’s Go Brandon” code to her.
She sat in silence for awhile then said “We should be proud that people in our Democratic Party would not publicly display such vulgarity.”
She sat quiet for a period then said, “The decent good Republicans I know must be hanging their heads in shame.”
Judy Hines
Mercer
Vote Democrat to protect retirement
Are you a senior citizen?
Are you not worried about what the Republican Party has planned for you?
Republicans are stating if Democrats do not agree to eliminate programs, possibly including Social Security and Medicare, the GOP will block future debt ceiling votes and shut down the government.
Many are campaigning on cutting your benefits if they are in control of the House and the Senate, and then to take away the protection we have to receive the benefit we worked for and paid into. We would need to worry every five years if Republicans are elected.
Think about what will happen to you if they win the election in November and do this? How are you going to stay in your home and where will you live?
What will happen to you if you cannot receive health care or afford prescriptions?
It is frightening. But not for them, they are rich and continue to ask for your donation while planning to destroy your life!
Vote Democrat and protect your retirement.
Cheryl Bench
Greenville
Wentling’s absence shows lack of commitment
October 13th was the annual League of Women’s Voters Forum. Questions asked by the organization revealed the candidates’ views on local issues, their beliefs, and how they would govern.
State Rep. Parke Wentling, R-17, Hempfield Township was the only local candidate missing from the forum. Wentling is running in a redrawn 7th District this year.
Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle, Democratic candidate running against Wentling for the vacant seat now held by Mark Longietti, D-7, Hermitage, showed up! McGonigle answered every question. McGonigle proved he was ready to represent all of the residents in the 7th District.
Parke Wentling’s absence proved he was unwilling to answer the LWV questions and the questions of the citizens in the 7th District.
If Parke Wentling cannot make the effort to show up for the LWV Candidate Forum, how can he show up to govern the needs of the citizens in the 7th district?
Laureen P Ference
Hermitage
Wentling the sportsmen’s choice for 7th District
My aunt, Mary L. Stevenson, was Mercer County Controller for most of the ’60s and ’70s. She considered herself a JFK Democrat.
JFK was an ardent supporter of the Second Amendment, as were many prominent Democrats of that era. Oldsters like me well remember Sen. Hubert Horatio Humphrey, the 1968 Democratic Presidential nominee. Humphrey once observed, “Certainly one of the chief guarantees of freedom under any government… is the right of citizens to keep and bear arms.”
If Mary was alive today, she wouldn’t recognize her party, which has been taken over by its far-left wing. The leadership of today’s Democratic party is so extreme that patriotic statesmen like JFK would no longer be welcome.
This freedom-averse push from party leadership is so strong that longtime advocates for our basic rights are caving to the radicals. For example, retiring State Rep. Mark Longietti, D-7, Hermitage, a member of the Sportsmen’s Caucus, voted in May in favor of advancing four radical bills, including a sweeping gun ban. Until this year, Longietti was considered a friend of sportsmen. Now he has bent the knee to the radicals running his party, retiring from office with a now-tarnished record as a confirmed anti-gunner.
His hand-picked replacement, Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle has publicly stated he supports “common sense” gun control – such as banning the AR-15.
“Common sense”? The AR-15 is the most popular sporting rifle in America!
Clearly, freedom-averse Tim McGonigle is no friend of sportsmen and gun owners.
Parke Wentling, R-17, Hempfield Township, currently serves in the PA House. For seven years, Wentling has amassed a perfect attendance record, and a perfect record supporting sportsmen, and our first responders.
That’s why Wentling is endorsed by Firearms Owners Against Crime, Gun Owners of America, Mercer County Chiefs of Police Association, and many others.
Gregory Murphy
Hermitage
NOTE: Murphy is former publisher of The Pennsylvania Sportsmen’s News.
