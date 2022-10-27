THE READERS’ VOICE
Czech the choice for 50th state Senate seat
Well, the incumbent who Conneautville’s Rianna Czech is running to unseat sent a postcard to the house yesterday. It was a general message seeking a vote. In the postcard, the incumbent claims to have voted to make government more transparent and accountable. Then the incumbent claims to have provided reliable constituent services.
State Sen. Michele Brooks, R-50, Jamestown, has been a transparent and invisible member of the Pennsylvania Senate. This constituent has found her replies to policy concerns to be shallow, specious or nonexistent over the years.
Brooks is an advocate for firearm rights without responsibilities. Ms. Brooks is an advocate for invading the privacy rights of people faced with difficult private and personal decisions.
She claims that she seeks to end waste, fraud and abuse but when given specific suggestions by this constituent, she fails to acknowledge or respond.
The real waste, fraud and abuse, as with the Republican Party, is having Ms. Brooks in the Pennsylvania Senate.
Now today, As Rianna Czech says, it is time to change. I believe that Ms. Czech past is prologue for progressive change and I will vote for Rianna Czech.
Samuel Waller
Sharon
Fetterman too ‘broken’ to serve in U.S. Senate
Would you go to the store and buy a broken dishwasher?
Hopefully your answer to this question is “no.” It follows no sense of the word ‘normal’ to purchase a broken dishwater. To ensure that the dishes are clean, one would want to buy a fully functional dishwasher.
So, if one would not buy a broken dishwasher, then why would one vote for a U.S. Senate candidate who simply cannot function as a leader in a legislative body?
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke prior to the primary elections, and he has made a remarkable recovery since. Despite his recovery, during the Pennsylvania Senate debate Tuesday, the question remains, is he fit for office?
During the debate, Fetterman was unable to put together coherent sentences to answer the questions he was asked. He even opened the debate with the common greeting of “Goodnight.” Notably left-leaning news outlets like CNN, The New York Times, and MSNBC even had to acknowledge that Fetterman “struggled.”
Putting politics aside, should we vote to elect a person to the United States senate who is not physically fit to serve. Can we rely on Fetterman to coherently convey the views of Pennsylvanians on the Senate floor. With his non-fully functioning audible processing pathways, can he negotiate policy compromises that will protect the people he would be elected to serve?
Will you be buying a broken dishwasher on Nov. 8?
Aaron Stephenson
Sharpsville
Wentling the better choice for educators
State Rep. Parke Wentling, R-17, Hempfield Township, is now serving and now running for reelection in the redistricted 7th, graduated from a public school, and is a former public school educator. Wentling’s wife is a public school educator.
Megabucks Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle, on the other hand, graduated from an expensive private school. Recently I’ve received mailers indicating the PSEA is endorsing Tim McGonigle for the 7th District state Rep. race. Why? Is it because he has “Democrat” next to his name?
I thought the PSEA was about public schools and public school educators. Apparently not. PSEA also is endorsing Democrats John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro, even though they send their kids to very expensive private schools. The hypocrisy is stunning.
Who are these people running the teachers’ unions these days? Are they educators, or are they politicians?
Ken Foster
West Middlesex
Support Alzheimers caregivers all year long
This November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, offering an important reminder to support all Pennsylvania caregivers.
As an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer and board member, I understand the challenges Pennsylvania caregivers are facing. Here in Pennsylvania, there are over 400,000 family caregivers who are juggling competing priorities including work and other family responsibilities.
The caregiving needs for someone living with Alzheimer’s are extensive and increase over time – on average four to eight years following a diagnosis. These caregivers are stretched thin. Many are overwhelmed and can use some help.
Take time to support a caregiver you know. Run errands, help with a household chore, give caregivers a break by spending time with the person with dementia, and educate yourself about the disease – the more you know, the easier it will be to help.
Reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter to learn more and get involved. These small gestures can make a big difference and offer well deserved support to those who give so much. Please visit alz.org/pa today to learn more.
Christopher Brodman
Pittsburgh
NOTE: Brodman is chair of the Alzheimer’s Association Board Greater Pennsylvania Chapter.
Vote for Fetterman to protect abortion access
There are still many undecided voters in the race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate.
As you think about your choices, please remember that Oz has a video on his campaign website saying that he is “very pro-life” and that “life begins at conception.” These are not the words of a man who will support women’s rights to basic health care during pregnancy.
Abortion is a complex topic, and yet most Americans support some access to abortion, particularly early in pregnancy. Most Americans also understand that pregnancy-related medical decisions can be very complicated.
Women should have access to abortion as an option, not only in life-threatening situations, but when their health and well-being are significantly jeopardized. We’ve seen the stories from states with strict abortion laws and they are scary. These difficult decisions should be up to women, their families, and their doctors. The government has no place in these medical decisions.
Yes, Fetterman had a stroke recently. And yes, he is still recovering. But he is capable, willing, and ready to be the deciding vote in the U.S. Senate to break the filibuster and pass federal abortion protections to ensure women’s access to necessary medical care.
Democrats, Republicans, and independents need to send John Fetterman to the U.S. Senate, sending a clear message that restricting women’s access to health care is not okay.
Once access to abortion is gone, it could take decades to get it back.
Suzanne Colvin
Mercer
History clearly shows prohibition doesn’t work
As a member of the Hermitage School Board, I am intimately familiar with the community’s efforts to curb certain behaviors. Attempts to ban vaping has, in some cases, had the opposite effect and allowed some kids to get their hands on illicit market products, laced with heroin or, worse, fentanyl.
History has shown that when the government overreaches, it often creates new problems it didn’t foresee. Most notoriously, prohibition was a disaster and didn’t exactly prevent alcohol consumption. Instead, it fueled criminal interests to build an underground, illegal industry. Same for cannabis. Governments at all levels have banned and criminalized the use of cannabis for decades. I think it’s safe to say that hasn’t worked.
The central mindset underpinning these failures is one that suggests if the government doesn’t like something, it should just ban it. This is obviously flawed as it neglects human nature and free agency.
The government was no more able to ban alcohol or cannabis than it would be able to ban websites, or tobacco products, or certain types of music today. If the Administration moves forward with proposals that would essentially ban such industries as tobacco it would only serve to make these things more attractive to some, creating the demand for black market versions of these products.
Our elected officials need to consider this going forward when it attempts to legislate or regulate its idea of morality.
Andrew Bucci
Hermitage
If you believe these things, vote Republican.
1. If you think a 10-year-old girl impregnated by rape should be forced to carry the fetus to term, vote Republican.
2. If you watch mass shootings of children, worshipers, innocent shoppers, and all you demand is tweaking existing gun laws, then vote Republican.
3. If you are a woman and do not mind politicians telling you what you can and cannot do with your body, then vote Republican.
4. If you do not mind taxes that favor the wealthy and burden working people, then vote Republican.
5. If your district favors Democrats and do not mind restrictive voting rules, based on groundless charges of voter fraud, then vote Republican.
Al Desplaines
Hermitage
Always examine your own biases
Opinions are a dime a dozen. Don’t mistake them for facts. Just because you believe something doesn’t mean it’s true. In this world of repetitive lies, misinformation, and internet algorithms feeding us what we want to hear, how the heck can we know the truth?
Our opinions may be built on faulty information. We seek out information that supports our views. Do we ever seek information that could prove us wrong? Trump supporters avoided the January 6th hearings, and Biden supporters haven’t googled “Accomplishments of the Trump Administration”.
When confronted with data that contradicts our perceptions we experience cognitive dissonance, an uncomfortable mental state that compels us to negate, deny, discredit or distort the information that contradicts our belief.
So we cling to our original belief to maintain cognitive consistency. It’s painful to learn that we have been wrong on an issue, so we justify, rationalize and defend our position. Paul Simon must have known about cognitive dissonance when he sang, “ A man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest.” Defense mechanisms guard our egos.
Socrates said, “Know thyself.” Who among us is willing to do research that may unearth objective evidence that negates our deeply held convictions? Or, perhaps in the infamous words of Jack Nicholson’s character in “A Few Good Men,” “You can’t handle the truth.”
If you don’t challenge your beliefs and engage in self-examination, whether in your personal life or political life, considering yourself as rational, objective, and open-minded may be off the mark.
Coleen Manning
Sharpsville
Fetterman not cognitively impaired
I am a retired speech therapist of 39 years. For several of those years I worked with adult stroke patients and almost half of my career I worked to help folks use assistive technology to become more productive and efficient.
I am very concerned about the way Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s use of closed captioning is being portrayed by reporters and TV doctors. I do not know John Fetterman but I have heard him speak spontaneously on TV and in person.
When a person has difficulty using one modality or sense the most logical approach is to use another one that works well for them. His use of closed captioning to enhance his abilities to communicate should be no more disturbing than:
• someone using a hearing aid,
• someone wearing glasses,
• someone using a keyboard to “write”,
• someone using a large print book,
• someone using curb cuts to get a bicycle or a stroller up on the sidewalk,
• someone using a prosthetic hand ( as an anesthesiologist recently did during my surgery),
• someone using a monitor to give a speech,
• someone using a cane or walker,
• someone using books on tape because of difficulty processing the printed word.
Using assistive technology does not indicate that a person cannot think clearly, reason or make good judgements.
On the contrary, we should consider it sound decision making to want to be sure the questions asked of Mr. Fetterman are fully understood.
His answers, in my opinion, have shown little sign of impairment. Name a politician that has not “fluffed” a word during speeches or campaigning.
Persons who have had strokes are often given a year or more to show how much improvement they can achieve (depending on age and how massive the stroke). I do not believe John Fetterman has been offered that consideration.
Lyn Holly Grove
Home, Pa.
NOTE: The writer is a former Sharon resident.
Choose McGonigle to fill Longietti’s shoes
As a business owner, I feel compelled to publicly thank state Rep. Mark Longietti, D-7, Hermitage, for his work as state representative. When our business had to shut down due to the COVID pandemic we were immediately concerned for our customers and the livelihood of our employees.
I called three of our representatives to inquire on how we could apply for an essential business designation. Only Longietti returned my phone call. He passed along the information he had at the time with a genuine concern and empathy.
I am truly grateful for his help at that time. When I heard that Longietti was going to retire, I obviously became interested in who would carry on his legacy.
Recently the Mercer County League of Women Voters held a “meet the candidates night,” so I was excited to attend and hear the views of Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle and state Rep. Parke Wentling, R-17, Hempfield Township. the two candidates vying for the seat Longietti is vacating.
I was very disappointed that Wentling chose not to attend and answer the voters’ questions. On the other hand, McGonigle gave clear concise answers and stated his policy positions.
I believe Wentling did himself and the voters a great disservice by not showing up and answering tough questions.
As I consider who to vote for, I have to wonder if the next time a resident or local business needs to make that phone call during a crisis who will call back? The candidate that showed up and answered questions or the one that was represented by an empty chair?
James McLusky
Mercer
Fetterman fit to serve in U.S. Senate
Some people have concerns about John Fetterman’s performance at the debate on Tuesday.
What most people fail to realize is a performance on a debate stage isn’t what a senator does.
Senators have time to read information, do needed research, check the facts, consult with experts in various fields, and talk to the people they represent before they make a decision. Even when they speak on the Senate floor, every senator has the information they need in front of them.
It is not about who can come up with the funniest line or quickest comeback.
John Fetterman understands how important good health care, good jobs, good education, and personal and voting rights are for everyone.
Being a senator is not a gunfight where the fastest gun wins. No senator has just 60 seconds or less to reply to very serious issues. It is about who will help their state and country.
John Fetterman is that person. He is real. He is not a phony. It took a lot of courage to debate while recovering from a medical condition.
John has a masters degree in public policy from Harvard. His education, background, and empathy make him the best candidate to understand complex problems and prepares him well to make those complicated decisions.
Charles Baldoff
Hermitage
Think before you cast your ballot
In recent months, two words have been hotly debated not only by politicians, but also the general public. In today’s jargon, pro-life has come to mean against abortion, and pro-choice has come to mean for abortion.
Does pro-life also mean that the death penalty should be off the table when even the most horrific crimes have been committed? Does pro-life mean that when death is determined to be imminent by a physician, they should then hook up the patient to expensive machines only to keep the body functioning for a few days or perhaps weeks or months?
Does pro-choice mean the right of every American to choose how they want to live, where they want to live, and with whom they want to live? Does it mean that the laws against interracial and same-sex marriage and redlining could also be overturned again?
When considering which candidates to vote for, ask them the hard questions. Don’t just listen to their talking points and sound bites from their advertising. But most importantly, vote on Nov. 8 for the candidates who best will serve the interests of our county, state, and nation.
Lyn Weidner
Greenville
Left intellectually bankrupt
The progressive left and Democratic party are intellectually bankrupt. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams suggested abortion as a solution to inflation, i.e. if you don’t have a baby, you don’t have to feed it.
Her remarks reflect progressive, Democratic ideology and the increased secularization of our country experiencing declining birth rates and fewer younger people working to support the Dems’ expanding welfare state; this portends economic suicide.
President Joe Biden denies out-of-control federal spending and decreased energy supplies, drive up inflation. Murders and violent crimes are skyrocketing. Divorce, out-of-wedlock births, and fewer intact families continue to trend upward. Inflation, crime, and family disintegration destabilize U.S. civil society.
From rejecting energy independence to infecting our military with woke ideology to purposely propagandizing racism, progressive policies weaken America.
A federal lawsuit, Missouri v. Biden, includes evidence of censorship conducted by the federal government in collusion with Big Tech. Progressive education and academia lead the intellectual surrender to woke anti-science and transgender ideology, and attacks on free speech and religious liberty.
We must vote against these and other trends driven by woke progressives on Nov. 8.
Joe Evans
Sharon
Climate change outweighs inflation
The American Rescue plan was developed to deal with the exigencies of the pandemic. It kept countless people in their homes and businesses from failing. Now it’s blamed for causing inflation and President Joe Biden is the scapegoat, never mind a global pandemic.
As much as we want to bring prices down, more fossil fuels mean ever increasing catastrophes.
Short-term — save money. Long term — inhospitable planet. We’ve kicked the global warming can down the road for 50 years. We’re approaching the tipping point of irreversible harm. Inflation and stock markets rise and fall, but damage to our planet can last forever. The economic damage caused by hurricanes, droughts, wildfires, water shortages, sea level rise, floods, and loss of arable land may outpace the economy’s ability to compensate.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed a vulnerability in our reliance on a global fossil fuel market. Mike Kelly and Republicans believe producing more fossil fuels domestically will isolate us from the uncertainty of price fluctuations.
What that really does is put more money in the pockets of huge corporations who, unbridled by national borders, would simply continue to sell to the highest bidder.
Mike Kelly is not listening to science and he did not listen to Pennsylvania voters when he and Mastriano tried to throw out our 2020 mail-in votes.
Voting for those who attempted to disqualify our mail-in ballots or subvert the presidential election is a vote for authoritarianism, not democracy. Let Dan Pastore be our voice to uphold the Constitution.
Stephen Theiss
Sharon
