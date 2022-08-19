THE READERS’ VOICE
Super Kids race celebrates return
After two long years of caution and confinement, the Greater Pennsylvania Super Kids Soap Box Derby Race is back. COVID and its effects have indeed taken a toll on all of us. With much anticipation, the officers and volunteers made the decision to hold this year’s derby. The attendance was down a little, but not the enthusiasm, fun, or smiles from all the participants. We thank all of the Super Kids and their families for being a part of this year’s race. Hopefully, we will once again be able to make this a yearly event without any interruption from COVID or any other disruptive force.
On behalf of the Greater Pennsylvania Super Kids Soap Box Derby organization, we want to THANK the community of Sharpsville for your support of our efforts to provide a race day for these special kids.
Except for COVID years 2020 and 2021, the Borough of Sharpsville graciously played host to our Super Kids and this organization. We would not be able to provide this race day opportunity for these kids without your support.
Special thanks go out to the Sharpsville Borough Council, Mayor Alex Kovach, Borough Manager Ken Robertson, the police department, the fire department, the street department, and the Mercer County Fire Police.
All of you play a huge part in this event and we are grateful.
We would also like to THANK all the residents along Pierce Avenue who graciously allowed us to transform their wonderful neighborhood into “The Hill” in order for our Super Kids to have a safe and fun-filled day of racing.
Your understanding and sacrifice are greatly appreciated and you are what makes Sharpsville a special place to live. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
This race day would not exist without all of the generous donations from our sponsors and supporters. Through your generosity, we are able to provide and maintain safe Soap Box Derby cars for our Super Kids.
We are also able to send our three top finishers and their families to the Super Kids Classic in Akron, Ohio, for an exciting adventure competing with other Super Kids from across the country. What an opportunity for these kids! And all thanks to you, our sponsors and supporters.
And lastly, OUR VOLUNTEERS. We can’t say enough about our VOLUNTEERS. You are the backbone of all of this.You are what makes this day happen.
We are blessed to live in a community that has so many people who are willing to give of themselves so that others can have the opportunity to feel what it is like to race just like the other kids.
THANK YOU so much. You arrive early to set up the day, work the entire race, and stay late to tear down and put everything away. This Soap Box Derby could not take place without you.
We couldn’t do it without you guys.
Bob Buckley
President
Michelle Buell
Vice President
Pam Dorfi
Secretary-Treasurer
Greater Pennsylvania Super Kids
Not much traffic today … Look! A squirrel!
Seeing a dead squirrel on a residential 25-mph street keeps me wondering how it got killed. On residential streets, I treat squirrels as pedestrians, mindful that they can get hurt if we don’t care.
Squirrels are not nocturnal animals and venture on their territories in daylight hours.
“Open-eyed” drivers have ample time to watch animal activities on tree-lined streets and the large majority of drivers have the same sense of animal avoidance that I have.
Motorists on busy high-speed roads have little chance, if any, to avoid wandering animals on the road. Tragic accidents happen when drivers attempt to avoid a collision and as a result, lose control of whatever they are driving.
As for the unlucky animals on busy roads, I can only suggest that drivers keep driving with a glint of suspicion that being on the alert is the best insurance to be safe.
Ed Blaus
Hermitage
Thanks for helping the Senior Follies
I am writing this letter to thank everyone who was responsible for getting the Senior Follies up and running again this year. I was so excited and couldn’t wait to see everyone. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication but I love every minute of it.
I would like to thank the very talented choreographers because without their expertise, there would be no follies; Julie Kerr, the musical director for the ones of us that were in the chorus; Linda Lucas, also a very talented dance teacher and musical director; and Maureen Jaklic, another very talented musical director who helped everyone in many ways to have everything we all needed to put on a great show.
I also want to thank Eileen and Jack Ference for all of their hard work on making the raffle auction a huge success.
I also want to thank the Hickory High School students who helped us cast members in so many different ways.
Thanks, also, to Sandy, Lavon, Marilyn, and everyone else who worked behind the scenes to make the 2022 Senior Follies a huge success.
Most importantly, thanks to everyone who came to see the show, for without you, there would be no show.
So, for now, so long and thank you. We all hope to see you in next year’s show.
Diane M. Dach
Farrell
Loaves and Fishes pantry gone, but service remains
Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry was officially dissolved on June 30 after serving the public for more than 40 years. We no longer have the ability to operate without having someone to manage the pantry, combined with the loss of our facility.
The pantry provided a much-needed service in the community with helping to provide a food source for struggling people.
My husband, Bill, was treasurer of the pantry and controlled the dissolution of our assets to local churches and 501(c)(3) organizations. The pantry’s income was given to the mobile food Program provided by The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.
Our volunteers enjoyed their heartfelt work and had a deep empathy and compassion to help provide this service.
We were fortunate to have them and, most of all, so fortunate to have Dr. William Crawford provide us with the place to serve people in need of food. An enormous thank you goes to everyone who contributed and supported us in various ways by helping us to serve the community for so long.
Mercer will have a mobile food pantry provided by our lead agency, the CFW of Mercer County. They will deliver food each month on the first Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. The location is provided by Mercer United Methodist Church. The CFW provides the mobile food delivery to many areas in the county. Please contact them to find the closest mobile food pantry in your area.
Everyone, please show your support for them and send your donations to them to contribute to this distribution of food.
We are so grateful that the mobile food pantry will be helping the people in Mercer and Fredonia. We are sad to see Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry dissolved but we are so grateful to the warehouse in providing the mobile pantry. We will miss helping so many good people and we were so richly rewarded by working there for the past 20 years.
Sandra Probst
Mercer
Dems, elites target middle class
It’s no wonder that more and more people are concerned about our government. The politicians are no longer working for the people, but for themselves and against the people.
The hiring of 87,000 new IRS employees is a very telling move. That will more than double the IRS work force.
Why would they do that? Just another step in their plans to exterminate the middle class. They don’t want this huge body of people to hold them accountable any longer, so they’re coming for us.
Spend as much money as possible then enforce new laws and squeeze us dry. Their dream future is a utopian world where the poor serve the elites.
And this recent FBI raid on Trump should concern everyone, no matter what party. It shows the desperation to keep Trump from office because he gives strength to the people.
Another witch hunt full of lies with no results to show. They’re totally convinced that their supporters are stupid enough to fall for these smear tactics over and over when it’s always proven false.
They’ve weaponized the DOJ and FBI against political enemies, and now the IRS against the people. Wake up now!
Bill Calvert
New Wilmington
