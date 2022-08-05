The Readers’ Voice
We must pass Inflation Reduction Act
I think it has become obvious to everyone that the climate crisis is here now, with constant news of massive heat waves, wildfires covering thousands of acres in many western states, and flooding in places like St. Louis and Kentucky causing millions of dollars of damage.
And now comes the beginning of a solution to a warming planet. Climate activists such as myself have been happily startled to see Senators Joe Manchin and Charles Schumer find common ground for spending billions of dollars to get the US on the path to a green economy and away from fossil fuels, which are the main culprit in heating the world.
We seem to have reached the 98-yard line in our efforts to save the planet from becoming less and less habitable for more and more of us, now 8 billion strong. It’s time to focus on making those last two yards to get this legislation over the finish line.
If you want a planet that is livable for our children and grandchildren, I urge you to call or email Senator Bob Casey, letting him know that you support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, legislation that will not only help to contain the climate crisis but also reduce the cost of prescriptions for Medicare recipients and extend subsidies to make the Affordable Care Act to within reach for millions of people.
And did I mention that it will reduce the federal budget in the process?
Please contact Bob Casey and urge him to make sure that his fellow Democratic senators pass the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 as quickly as possible.
Bruce Cooper
Cranberry Township
NOTE: Bruce Cooper is group leader of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s Slippery Rock chapter.
Mastriano the elite candidate for governor
Skepticism of elitism is an important aspect of democracy. It ‘s also essentially American. It’s no surprise, then, that GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s anti-elitist rhetoric and “everyman” attitude and mannerisms sound reassuring.
However, attacks on the “elite” are often attacks on experts – those who have authoritative knowledge or skills in a given field.
Democracy doesn’t require that we diminish expertise. To the contrary, it’s wise for us to take counsel in the knowledge and experience of professionals—and to recognize when anti-expertise and anti-intellectualism are being sold under the guise of anti-elitism.
True elitism is disproportionate power given to a small group of individuals with undue influence or unearned authority.
The wealthiest 5% of Americans control 65% of our nation’s wealth; the wealthiest 1% of Americans control 31% of the wealth.
Wealth equals power—power to finance think-tanks and foundations that influence our elected leaders, power to create “model legislation” written by moneyed special interests and handed off to legislators, power to promote policies that impact the health, safety and well-being of ordinary people.
While Doug Mastriano undermines scientists, educators, and medical professionals, he promotes policies that benefit the true elite.
He promotes corporate tax cuts that shift the burden to workers. He supports the reduction or elimination of corporate accountability to workers, consumers, and the public at large.
He opposes raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to a modest $9.50—and openly proposes legislation that would weaken organized labor in Pennsylvania.
Doug Mastriano is the elite’s candidate for Pennsylvania governor.
Patty Satalia
Mercer
