THE READERS’ VOICE
Relaxation may be difficult, but worth a try
As we’ve gotten to the long hot days part of summer it’s time to start watering the plants if you’re fortunate enough to have them.
And to relax and enjoy the lazy, hazy days if you’re retired or otherwise unemployed. With all that’s going on in the world of politics though relaxing doesn’t come easy if you’re paying attention to the news.
The investigation into the malfeasance of Trump and his allies malfeasance is coming to a head and, despite the facts many of us already believed are being testified to by witnesses, many of our neighbors deny the truth and support criminality.
The Trump flags and “Mastriano for Governor” posters are still visible in my neighborhood. Though Mastriano may not be a criminal he does show the same lack of human empathy and tolerance shared by others of his party.
Regardless of these enemies of summer’s call to relax, one must try to put such evils out of one’s mind temporarily. Trump’s actual prosecution, if it even happens, is a ways off, as is fall’s midterm election.
Other challenges like dealing with the heat and finding ways to have a good time are first up for now. My own garden is doing great and judging by the influx of fresh produce at farmer’s markets other growers are also doing well.
I realize that many are still struggling with COVID issues, unemployment, and high gas prices. But that said, everyone should try to stop for a minute and smell the roses.
John Greenlee
Sandy Lake
Trillions in debt buries our grandchildren
Ever wonder what it means to propose a trillion-dollar piece of legislation?
Let’s assume that you have unlimited access to fresh, crisp new US $100 bills. How high a stack of fresh, crispy new $100 bills does it take to make a million dollars?
The most credible estimate I’ve seen is 43 inches — about the height of a kitchen table or countertop.
A trillion-dollar stack of fresh, crispy new $100 bills would be 678.66 miles high!
The International Space Station orbits the earth at an altitude of around 245 to 254 miles. So if Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk could fly you to the International Space Station, you’d still be only 36.8% of the way to the top of the trillion-dollar stack.
Let’s go on up to the Hubble Space Telescope, which orbits the earth at an altitude of 340 miles. Well, you’d still be only halfway to the top of that trillion-dollar stack.
The U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is about $23 trillion dollars, and the “official” U.S. debt is around $30 trillion and an actual public debt of about $140 trillion (when you include unfunded obligations like Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid, etc), our nation’s public debt level is now well beyond our collective ability to ever repay.
I’ve read that since 1800, 51 of 52 nations with debt greater than 100% of GDP have defaulted on that debt in some way (devaluing currency, restructuring debt, outright default, or deliberately high inflation to make repayment of the debt more affordable).
The Federal Reserve, has “printed” (via computer keystrokes) about $8 trillion dollars since the 2008-09 financial crisis, including $4 trillion dollars in the first 18 months of COVID alone —far in excess of any growth in the associated basket of goods and services, which is the definition of inflation.
For that and other reasons, I believe the U.S. dollar will continue to be devalued via inflation, hopefully less severe than that of Argentina or Venezuela. The presidency (whether held by Republicans or Democrats), Congress, Federal Reserve and other elite “deciders” have chosen a decline into poverty for our children and grandchildren.
David Jervis
Grove City
