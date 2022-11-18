The Readers Voice
Midterm outcome shows democracy still works
Many thanks to fellow voters from both parties who have shown that truth and reason are still alive and well in our country. Unlikely as it was that Democrats would maintain control of the U.S. Senate, they achieved this uplifting feat.
This is not only a victory for Democrats but for Republicans and independents as well who chose what is right regardless of their party affiliation.
By right I mean faith in democracy, support of a woman’s right to choose, acceptance of equal rights for LGBT citizens and acknowledgement that President Biden’s administration has had successes despite negative claims to the contrary.
Much thanks is also due to young people who often would not pay attention to what goes on in politics but this time came out in large numbers to participate. Although the results of the midterms are uplifting, we shouldn’t forget just how close the numbers were that resulted in victories.
There is a huge segment of our population unhappy with losing who will continue to fight for their regressive agenda with the representation they still have in place and in future elections.
But so far in this one, they seem to for the most part be displaying the intelligence and dignity to accept the results unlike the denials of the last one. In this we should take encouragement that democracy still works.
John Greenlee
Sandy Lake
Ionta staff inspires with Veterans Day event
On Veterans Day, I attended the assembly at Ionta Elementary School in Hermitage to honor veterans related to the students.
The heartfelt words spoken by the administration, the emotional songs and the brave readings by the fourth- and fifth-graders were amazing, to say the least. At the end, I watched the children stand alongside the hallways and applaud the veterans as they exited the assembly room, each of them thanking the veterans for their service. What a sight to see.
I personally want to thank every veteran for their service and providing me with the freedom I have been afforded because of their commitment to America.
I realized after the event that there were additional heroes to be recognized. The Hermitage School District teachers, administration and maintenance team, were all working together to teach our children through the planning process and the 2022 Veterans Day assembly the importance of recognizing and honoring our veterans, the necessity to learn and understand the price that is paid when war is declared and to acknowledge the sacrifices made by the service men and women to keep us all safe.
Today I congratulate the Hermitage School District and the fourth- and fifth-grade teachers for making this an important lesson and using their time and talents to honor our veterans and invest in our children. This gives us all hope for the future of America.
Beth A. Lewis
Hermitage
Election results challenge people to unify
To the politicians and would-be politicians, here’s your chance, in the next two years, to show us and the world the kind of country we want to be. A country of violence, corruption, and lies, or a true democracy where the people we elect work together to make this country great again.
Donna Nasser
Sharon
Care for those who care for Alzheimers patients
November is National Caregivers Month. Often rewarding, the intense responsibilities of providing care for someone living with dementia often can take a toll on the caregiver. Something that I know all too well is that providing that care can be an emotionally, physically, and financially draining role.
Nationally, we haven’t done enough to support 11 million Americans providing this unpaid care. Thankfully, the bipartisan Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Act (H.R. 1474/ S. 56) can provide needed relief for our nation’s caregivers.
If signed into law, it would provide grants to expand training and support services for unpaid caregivers of people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. Grants cover valuable training and services including caregiver support groups, group education, and skills-training sessions.
I am urging U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, to support the ENACT Act (H.R. 1474/S. 56) to give some relief to constituents. There are 280,000 thousand Pennsylvania residents currently suffering from the disease! My mother, Janet, is one of them.
Also, please cosponsor the NAPA Reauthorization Act (S. 4203/H.R. 7775) to ensure the nation prioritizes Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Alzheimers Impact Movement advocates have been building bipartisan support in Congress for these important bills. Raise your voice on behalf of Alzheimer’s caregivers and take action today.
Melanie Cole
Sharpsville
NOTE: Melanie Cole is AIM Advocate for the 16th Pennsylvania U.S. House District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.