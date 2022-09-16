THE READERS’ VOICE
US has freedom of, and from, religion
Here is a reminder about our constitution and democracy. Our nation enjoys freedom of religion, for any and all religions equally. We also enjoy freedom from it. John Adams wrote, “The government of the United States is not in any sense founded on the Christian religion.”
Currently, we are living in a nation of minority rule. Do we now have a Supreme Court making decisions not based on the Constitution but what six judges’ personal or religious objectives are?
Some states are outlawing a woman’s choices about her reproductive decisions, not with regard to science or medical advice, but on politicians’ religious beliefs. Some are banning books, restricting educational opportunities, and corrupting our election systems based on a lie.
Has intimidation and violence replaced reason and truth? James Watterman Wise wrote, “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.” Another time, not long ago, governments burned books, persecuted religions and restricted education and freedom itself.
Mark Twain wrote, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”
James Roberts
Hermitage
