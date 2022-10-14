The Readers’ Voice
Wentling the best choice for 7th District
Elections matter. I am writing to all registered voters in the newly redrawn state House 7th District, including the Shenango Valley. You have been given a new map and will have a new representative after the Nov. 8 election.
Please give me a moment of your time and consider this race with an open mind for the sake of your community. Regardless of party, please choose the best representation for your region, state Rep. Parke Wentling.
As a long chapter comes to an end with Rep. Mark Longetti, look to Parke for the same sense of security and peace of mind. Parke is a risk-free candidate. He is an incumbent state representative and has been serving since 2014.
He has a seat at the table and is an experienced, incumbent member, not just a candidate. Parke’s voting record aligns with our values. You can check his voting record, or take time to have a conversation with Parke.
He shares your concerns, visions and understands the realities of our struggles and successes. He listens and sees the inflation of gasoline, groceries and utility bills.
We all vote behind the curtain. Follow your heart and look for truth and facts.
Parke is a man with integrity. You can trust him. Vote for a man with a background in public education. Parke has a refined system with an experienced staff for constituent service and legislation.
He has a network and eight years of experience. Send Parke Wentling back to Harrisburg and he will represent you well.
Thank you for your vote on November 8th for Parke Wentling, the clear choice for the new 7th District.
Julie Swartfager
Grove City
‘What is past is prologue’ serves as wise counsel
“There is in each of us a stream of tendency, whether you choose to call it philosophy or not, which gives coherence and direction to thought and action.”
“All our lives, forces which we do not recognize and cannot name, have been tugging at us — inherited instincts, traditional beliefs, acquired convictions. Result, sum and total is
on life, a conception of social needs, a sense in the philosopher’s phrase of “the total push and pressure of the cosmos,” which, must when reasons are nicely balanced, determine where our choices will be.”
‘In this mental background every problem finds its setting.”
Those quotes are paraphrased from the book “The Nature of the Judicial Process,” by Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Cardozo.
Shakespeare expressed those sentiments more plainly in the play, “The Tempest”: “What is past is prologue.”
In the forthcoming election voters are encouraged to consider a candidates past and examine their expressed instincts, traditional beliefs and acquired convictions. Will the candidate be useful in the office they seek?
What in the candidate’s past acts as a prediction for their pragmatic and useful steering of government protect citizens’ life and property?
Diversion into “culture” issues that do nothing for fair taxation, well-balanced and effective public safety administration, effective public education, affordable post high school education, good transportation, good health care, good banking, good retirement options.
In so many ways, the commonwealth and country should be more than it is. It might be the world’s greatest country for some people, but it should be the world’s greatest country for all the people. Only useful persons should hold office.
The past is prologue. There are among the candidates a preponderant, sufficient, clear and convincing past, to cause my fear, uncertainty and doubt for what they portend for in the future protecting life and property.
Whose life and property will they be protecting? Theirs? Mine? My neighbors? Everyone? What is the mental background that a candidate has for addressing problems?
Sam Walker
Sharon
Celebrating every victory over cancer
I read your article today on Luke Marzano (Oct. 12, “as a cancer survivor. My husband Walt who will be 80 years old on Nov. 10 is also an esophageal cancer survivor. His esophagus was removed in July of 2021. I’m happy to know this young man is cancer-free like my husband.
Peggy Dolata
Hermitage
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for election-related letters to the editor is noon Friday, Oct. 28, for publication on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Herald will accept only letters responding to previously published submissions until Friday, Nov. 4 for publication on Nov. 5. Submissions received after those deadlines will not be published.
