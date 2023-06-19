In a phenomenon common among people our age, Jim and I reacquainted through Facebook.
We traveled in different circles 40 years ago at our small-town high school. I aspired to be a jock, despite my lack of any appreciable athletic talent aside from a high pain tolerance. He was one of the band kids.
Jim made a career out of his passion and talent as a college music professor and a choral director at a church near Pittsburgh. Last September, I introduced him to the term “busman’s holiday” by inviting him on a Saturday night to a musical festival where my daughter’s high school band was performing.
That was the first time since graduation day that we’d met in person but having interacted on social media allowed us to connect in a more genuine way than we did when we saw each other in the halls back in high school. Jim had reached out to me after seeing me post articles – some of which I’d written – expressing support for LGBTQ people.
For him, talking to me was something of a safe space. He had come out of the closet himself, acknowledging his own homosexuality, in his mid-50s.
We grew up in a conservative community – he had grown up in a politically conservative home – that actively discouraged even exploring the possibility that he, and other kids, might somehow be figuring out how to exist outside the heterosexual paradigm. As a teenager, Jim wasn’t allowed to even consider the possibility that he might have been romantically attracted to other young men.
His story is not uncommon.
In the most recent episode of The Herald’s “New Generation” podcast, Grove City native Andrew Wilson, lead puppeteer in the Tony Award-winning Broadway play “Life of Pi” talked about his own experience, similar to Jim’s, denying his existence as a young gay man. It wasn’t until he traveled to Manhattan after graduating from Grove City Area High School – where he experienced bullying because other kids thought he might have been gay – that Wilson saw other gay people and saw them in himself.
“Representation is important,” he told “New Generation” hosts Janeé Avery and Tanner Mondok.
There’s nothing new about gay teenagers in high schools. There have been gay kids in high school as long as there have been high schools. If it seems like there are more gay teenagers today, or transgender, or non-binary, or bisexual, or pansexual, or asexual teenagers – and as the father of a teenager and a 20-year-old, I know it does – that doesn’t mean there are more LGBTQ kids in school than there were 40 years ago.
It means that there are more kids who can be themselves than there were 40 years ago.
I saw it again Saturday at the second annual Mercer County Pride picnic, as groups of kids, sporting a wide variety of hair and clothing styles, embraced a wide variety of identities and had conversations both mundane and meaningful.
One father, who wore a hat bearing an image of C-130 transport aircraft, saw his son carrying a small transgender flag.
“That’s a Romanian flag, right?” the father said.
His son rolled his eyes and smiled at the dad joke.
Today, LGBTQ teenagers are finding their own space, by and large without any adult assistance.
They see the representation that was denied to my LGBTQ classmates 40 years ago, or to Andrew Wilson even 20 years ago.
When we talk about “fitting in,” some of us older people sometimes resort to the “square peg, round hole” metaphor. But the pegs have never been only square or round. And now, the spaces aren’t only round.
When there is space only for the round kids, everyone else – the rectangle-shaped kids, the oval-shaped kids, the triangle-shaped kids, the star-shaped kids and the diamond-shaped kids get left out.
The rectangle-shaped kids, the oval-shaped kids, the triangle-shaped kids, the star-shaped kids and the diamond-shaped kids had to cut away, gouge and slice away chunks of themselves so they could fit in the round and square openings.
Cutting away pieces of yourself to fit into what society considers normal hurts, even when it’s only metaphorical – and sometimes, it wasn’t metaphorical. A lot of kids didn’t survive it.
Today the rectangle-shaped kids, the oval-shaped kids, the triangle-shaped kids, the star-shaped kids and diamond-shaped kids fit.
Pam Ladner, who has organized the Pride Picnic the last two years, has a non-binary child. The Sharon resident knows that having a community of allies is crucial for LGBTQ children.
“If I haven’t been supportive, I have no doubt that they wouldn’t be here today,” she said.
And this isn’t adults imposing identities on children to satisfy some political agenda.
The grownups aren’t creating spaces for teenagers to be who they are. The teenagers are doing that for themselves.
Find the New Generation podcast at sharonherald.com, or anywhere fine podcasts are served.
