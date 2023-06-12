A few weeks before Juneteenth in 2008, Black actor Stephen Seals got what every young thespian, irrespective of race, dreams of — a paid, steady gig.
But the role came at a price.
“I was ill-equipped to do it when I first started,” Seals said. “There was a lot of depression, a lot of crying.”
On June 1, Seals marked his 15th year as a historical reenactor at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia, where he started out portraying an enslaved person.
Enslavement, even in pantomime, exacts a psychological toll.
It’s difficult to portray an enslaved person from the 1770s. Seals said he’s seen actors who try it only to wind up telling him, “I can’t do it.”
In the coming days, this nation is going to celebrate Juneteenth, the day of liberation for the United States’ last enslaved people.
America’s newest national holiday, proclaimed only two years ago, commemorates the arrival of federal troops in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to deliver notification — and, more vitally, enforcement — of the Emancipation Proclamation, issued more than two years earlier.
There is a crucial historical connection linking the era of Colonial Williamsburg and Juneteenth.
Williamsburg’s preservation commemorates the streets walked by George Washington and Patrick Henry, figures of this nation’s first fight for independence. Juneteenth marks our second Independence Day, when we celebrate freedom for all Americans.
At Colonial Williamsburg, Seals not only survived. He thrived.
In 2013, he earned a promotion to program development manager. His duties include overseeing African-American-related programming at the immersive historical attraction.
That programming included the 40th anniversary of Colonial Williamsburg’s addition of Black characters. During the American Revolution and the years immediately preceding it, Williamsburg was the capital of Virginia Colony, a majority of its residents were Black, and almost all of them were enslaved.
Until 1979, when Williamsburg officially began including Black characters in its reenactments, most of the town was erased.
“We needed to tell the stories of the other half,” said Seals. “They decided to tell the story of Blacks in Virginia after 20 years of discussion.”
He said there was some resistance, both from people who wanted their history sanitized and those who didn’t trust an entity that had never before tried to tell enslaved people’s stories.
“There has always been pushback with it and the pushback comes from all sides, from those who didn’t want their stories told and from those who didn’t think that Colonial Williamsburg could do justice to those stories.”
Because few enslaved people got the privilege of having their own stories told, Colonial Williamsburg has had to recreate many of their lives based on documentation provided by their enslavers.
But not always.
Seals has had the opportunity of portraying one enslaved man — James Armistead Lafayette — who had his own story.
In the American Revolution James Lafayette worked as a spy under Marquis de Lafayette, the French Revolutionary War general who served directly under George Washington.
James Lafayette’s work was crucial in uncovering Benedict Arnold’s betrayal of the American fort at West Point, New York. After the war, James Lafayette won emancipation.
As a free man, James Lafayette dropped “Armistead,” the name of his enslaver, in favor of honoring Marquis de Lafayette, the fervent anti-monarchist who fought to cast down crowns on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean and was a slavery abolitionist.
Telling the stories of enslaved people is difficult for the storytellers. It’s also difficult for those who hear the stories of enslaved people in the year of Our Lord two thousand twenty-three.
But history is sometimes supposed to be uncomfortable.
Those stories, stories about the systemic dehumanization of our fellow human beings, are reminders of what we’re celebrating on Juneteenth.
Appropriately, Colonial Williamsburg has scheduled a slate of events this weekend to commemorate the holiday.
Those events include a presentation called “Freedom’s Paradox,” a guided tour that explores the irony of an independence movement in a society that tolerated race-based enslavement.
Juneteenth was an ending for enslavement. But it was only a beginning to the reckoning of enslavement.
We’re not finished with that journey yet.
Uncomfortable lessons are an integral part of that process. Stephen Seals understands that from his experience at Williamsburg.
“It really has been more important than anything I ever did.”
ERIC POOLE is Editor of The Herald and Allied News and the great-great-great grandson of a Revolutionary War veteran. Contact him with news tips and complaints by email at epoole@sharonherald.com or by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247.
