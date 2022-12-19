Having reached the age where I’m more likely to hear a song I like at the supermarket than on the radio, you’d expect that I’d have better luck during the Christmas season.
I mean, there is a relatively small roster of holiday standards that evoke the season. You’d think that, with some radio stations rolling out Christmas music before the Halloween decorations come down, there would be something for everybody, and by “everybody,” I mean “me.”
But, no.
Christmas music tends to be a little, let’s just say, treacly — sentimental for the sake of being sentimental.
I like Christmas music with a bit of an edge, like “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Christmas at Ground Zero,” or “Fairytale of New York,” by The Pogues with Kirsty MacColl.
Most people like the sentimental or faith-based fare, this time of year. So it’s surprising to me that “Christmas Must Be Tonight,” by 60s and 70s hippie rockers The Band isn’t a much bigger seasonal song than it is.
I was 30 years old and in my first newspaper job when I discovered the song, courtesy of my editor at the time, who still releases a Christmas mix tape every December.
“Christmas Must Be Tonight,” a story of the first Christmas told through a shepherd watching over his flock, impeccably blends the season’s religious magnitude with popular music from Rick Danko’s vocals and a crystalline guitar performance by Robbie Robertson.
The song draws upon the second chapter of Luke in the New Testament, where a band of angels delivered the joyful news first not to the kings and priests, but to the forgotten and neglected on the social ladder’s bottom rung, to the amazement of the shepherds themselves.
“Saw it with my own eyes, written up in the skies / But why a simple herdsman such as I?”
You don’t hear that one on the radio.
But you’re not going to find the unique charm of Christmas music on the radio — or on any other recorded medium — anyway. Bruce Springsteen’s “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” will sound the same this year as it did in 1975, even though Clarence Clemons is no longer around to find that new saxophone under his tree.
Christmas music is best heard live, with performers putting their own spin on tunes we’ve all heard a dozen times every holiday season.
My wife surprised me over the weekend with tickets to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops Christmas series, which wrapped up Saturday.
I’m going to sound like a musical snob here, and I’m not — I’m looking forward next month to “Sometimes When We Touch,” the 1970s-early 80s yacht rock documentary coming to the Paramount streaming service.
But there is an allure to orchestral music as not just an aural spectacle but a visual one. There’s always something — a gesticulating conductor and nearly 100 musicians, drawing bows, blowing into mouthpieces or hitting things against other things to make loud noises — to see.
The Holiday Pops is a collaboration with the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, which put vocals to the orchestra’s instrumentals. The show also featured solo vocalists Christopher Sanders and Blaine Alden Krauss, a Pittsburgh native with a long list of Broadway credits and a spectacular vocal range.
Krauss electrified Heinz Hall with his performance of “Go Tell It on The Mountain,” a spiritual holiday standard. In a remarkable turn of rehearsed spontaneity, he manages to imbue the song with the kind of energy that you might see in a Black church.
An orchestra is not a jazz quartet. That may seem self-evident, but the distinction is important.
A singer performing with an orchestra can’t freelance onstage and expect 29 violin players, 12 cellists, nine upright bassists, 14 horn players and scores of other musicians, not to mention dozens of choral performers — all watching not the singer, but a conductor — to follow along flawlessly.
It takes a lot of preparation to make that look improvised, while not losing any of the song’s authenticity.
Krauss, the PSO and the Mendelssohn Choir nailed it.
But you don’t have to help pay the salaries of 200 full-time musicians to get the best holiday music experience.
Whether it’s your teenager’s high school choral group singing “Silent Night,” the Trans-Siberian Orchestra or a local house band belting out seasonal tunes in some beer-soaked dive bar, Christmas music is best consumed in person.
