As the summer heat has intensified over the last few weeks, it’s brought an unwelcome visitor.
Dog hair.
Just before the pandemic, we acquired a rough collie that we named Ontario Floofdog. When we have her out and about — not nearly as often as she would like — younger people simply say she’s cute.
Older — 50 and up — folks will exclaim, “Lassie!”
Ontario looks enough like the famous dog from television and film that you almost expect her to tell you that Timmy fell down the well again.
Rough collies have a lot of hair. To emphasize, a LOT of hair.
They also grow a winter coat that comes in handy during cold, wet weather. When the weather warms up, though, that extra fur becomes uncomfortable.
Fortunately for Ontario Floofdog, and unfortunately for our vacuum cleaner, she is the beneficiary of an evolutionary adaptation known as shedding.
Large tufts, blown across the living room by the window fan. A knee-deep — I may be exaggerating slightly here — layer of cream-colored dog hair on the dark red carpeting on our bedroom floor. Wisps of dog hair floating around for us to take in when we breathe. A coating of dog hair covering my pants until I look like a centaur.
On Sunday, I vacuumed the floors in our house.
OK, I don’t believe there is any such thing as “men’s work” or “women’s work.” When we see that something needs done, we do it.
That said, I’ll be the first to admit, that my wife is usually the first to notice that something needs to be done.
During shedding season, though, vacuuming is my job, for a simple reason — rough collie hair is not friendly to vacuum cleaners.
A simple carpet sweeping session that should take 30 or 40 minutes routinely goes several hours while I stop, field strip the vacuum, pull enough dog hair to build another collie out of the hoses and reassemble the vacuum.
Rinse and repeat every 10 minutes.
So how was your Sunday afternoon?
Vacuuming also annoys our cat, Whitney TuxedoCat HousePanther, who hisses, mouth open, teeth bared, at the machine as it roars through the house.
Whitney arrived eight years ago as a stray kitten when we discovered him in a pile of tree trimmings in our back yard. I think he might have been deprived of bonding with his mother, because he’s a disagreeable cuss.
And I’m sure that being misgendered has done nothing for his curmudgeonly outlook.
That’s my fault. When Whitney first arrived, I — relying on the expertise gained growing up in a menagerie of small animals like dogs, cats, goats, rabbits, chickens, geese and a couple of peacocks — declared the kitten to be female.
On Whitney’s first checkup, the veterinarian declared, “Nope. It’s a boy.”
We still occasionally slip and refer to Whitney by “she/her” pronouns.
But that’s no excuse for his attitude. Whitney and Ontario — our real-life cat and dog — get along like proverbial cats and dogs.
You’d think they would get along better, if only because Whitney hates the vacuum cleaner and Ontario is trying to murder the vacuum cleaner with dog hair.
You know, enemy of my enemy and all that.
The vacuum survived this time, if only by the barest of margins. The cat’s attacks were utterly ineffective and, although the dog had rather more luck. I was able to finish and I can once again see my bedroom carpet unobstructed by a layer of dog hair.
Little does Whitney know that when the vacuum cleaner does die — probably soon, and probably by choking to death on dog hair — we’ll get a new one, so the cat is out of luck.
ERIC POOLE is Editor of the Herald and Allied News. Contact him with news tips, complaints and dinner recipes that go well with dog hair, by email at epoole@sharonherald.com or by phone at 274-981-6100 ext. 247.
