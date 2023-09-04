It was appropriate for Gov. Josh Shapiro to announce the state’s outdoor recreation initiative Thursday at Yough River Park in Connellsville.
I know Connellsville well, having grown up not far from the Fayette County town. As a teenager, I annually entered rabbits and chickens in the Fayette County Fair. My first serious girlfriend was a Connellsville Area High School graduate.
According to family legend, I was conceived in a motorboat on the Youghiogheny River just a few miles downstream from Connellsville.
The Great Allegheny Passage, like the Yough, travels through Connellsville on a biking and hiking path that runs from the Point in Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Md., where it connects to the C&O Canal Towpath, and Washington, D.C.
Connellsville is also near Ohiopyle State Park, which boasts, “some of the best whitewater boating in the Eastern United States,” according to Wikipedia.
But Shapiro could have literally found dozens of places just as appropriate.
Maybe Presque Isle State Park in Erie, which boasts swimming and boating on one of the Great Lakes and forms an integral part of American history for its association of one of the United States Navy’s first important maritime battles.
Or Cherry Springs State Park in Potter County, one of the darkest places in North America, which makes it ideal for seeing the Milky Way with the naked eye. Cherry Springs was the second location in the world to be designated an International Dark Sky Park.
Or Maurice K. Goddard State Park here in Mercer County, named in honor of the father of Pennsylvania’s state park system.
The governor could almost have thrown a dart at a Pennsylvania map and hit a terrific place to announce the state’s renewed commitment, including creating a state Office of Outdoor Recreation, to hiking, biking, hunting, boating and other outdoor activities.
Shapiro’s initiative stands to be an economic stimulus program that will almost exclusively benefit rural communities that have often been overlooked when authorities in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., start doling out opportunities.
Rural communities stand to benefit from this attention and investment for one simple reason — these are where most of the outdoor recreation opportunities are found.
Yeah, there’s boating around The Point in downtown Pittsburgh. But there’s a lot more of it in the out-of-the-way rivers and streams like the Shenango River, which played host last month to the Lake to Lake Paddle Challenge, which ran from Pymatuning Lake to Shenango River Lake.
Peggy Mazyck — president and CEO of VisitMercerCountyPA, the county’s tourist promotion agency — cited the Lake to Lake challenge when she said the governor’s initiative has great potential to bear fruit.
“There’s a huge demand for the natural experience, for the outdoor experience,” she said.
Mazyck said Pymatuning State Park, in Crawford County near its borders with Ohio to the west and Mercer County to the south, attracts about 3 million visitors a year. Goddard State Park in northeastern Mercer County, draws about 300,000 guests.
That’s a lot of people. And a lot of potential revenue for hotels, campgrounds and restaurants.
There is still some question about what the commitment will entail — Shapiro said details are forthcoming — and questions remain.
For one, we here in Mercer County would like to know how this initiative will affect outdoor recreation venues that don’t fall directly under the state’s purview. Hopefully, places like privately owned Buhl Park and Shenango Lake Park, which is run by the Army Corps of Engineers, will see knock-on, if not direct, benefits.
But even though she doesn’t yet know the details, Mazyck isn’t seeing a downside.
“The investments and maybe a promise of future exposure will be a positive,” she said. “That’s got to be a good thing, especially for rural families.”
Shapiro said the same thing Thursday as he stood near the Great Allegheny Passage, which has spawned shops, and bed-and-breakfast ventures during its construction and since its completion in 2013.
“When we invest real money to make our natural resources more accessible for Pennsylvania, it helps communities and businesses grow and thrive,” the governor said.
Especially places like Mercer County, which offers four-season outdoor recreation — with ice fishing on Shenango River Lake in the winter, swimming in the summer, fishing in the spring, and foliage tourism in the fall.
That’s not nearly an exhaustive list and if the state follows through on the promise it made last week, it — and the economic opportunities that come with it — can only grow.
ERIC POOLE is Editor of The Herald and Allied News. Contact him with complaints, news tips and hiking stories by email at epoole@sharonherald.com or by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247.
