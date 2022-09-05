We live in an economic system that has undervalued some of its most important workers – essential workers, if you will.
That’s one of COVID-19 most enduring lessons. The pandemic has, in so many ways, torn away the illusion of fairness in this system, destroyed the notion that workers are compensated in accordance with the value they create.
The pandemic began nearly three years ago. In that time, the people who flip our burgers, line the grocery store shelves with cereal, scan our purchases at the cash register, have come to realize that, without them, so much of our economy simply grinds to a halt.
Consequently, an American working class newly aware of its power has been asserting itself by demanding higher wages and more respect. Unionization efforts are gaining traction in, of all places, Amazon and Starbucks.
The terms “Great Resignation” and, most recently, “Quiet Quitting” – the radical notion that workers should do the jobs they get paid for and not one iota more – are entering the labor relations lexicon.
I hope it swelled Barbara Ehrenreich’s heart that she lived long enough to see it, if only by the barest of margins.
Ehrenreich, author of “Nickel and Dimed: On Not Getting By in America,” died Thursday, about one week past her 81st birthday.
“Nickel and Dimed” comes from a participatory journalistic genre where Ehrenreich – by her own admission – parachuted as an upper-middle-class person onto the working class’ lowest rung, toiling alongside the people who clean the rooms in our hotels, stock the shelves in discount grocery stores, fill our coffee cups in diners just off the interstate.
In short, she spent three months doing the kind of work that, during the pandemic, became classified as essential.
“Nickel and Dimed,” published in 2001, was part of a time-honored journalistic tradition – Nellie Bly’s infiltration of an insane asylum to expose its horrific conditions, George Orwell’s “The Road to Wigan Pier,” about conditions and dangers of coal mining in North England and “Down and Out in Paris and London,” Orwell’s perspective of working in service jobs and being unemployed during the Great Depression.
But “Nickel and Dimed” may have been the greatest work in that genre. In it, Ehrenreich told the story of low-wage workers, of America’s forgotten, through their own experiences.
Ehrenreich performed her exercise in 1998, during a period of – at the time – unprecedented economic expansion. But the benefits of that economic boom were not falling to minimum wage workers.
She had set out to discover how people lived on minimum wage. In many cases, she found out they didn’t.
For more than a few of Ehrenreich’s short-term co-workers, sleeping indoors and eating regularly were luxuries out of reach on minimum wage.
With COVID, those workers have come to realize that everyone else needs them more than they need us – and they’re demanding compensation commensurate with their value.
The nation’s official minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour. But that figure is all but meaningless throughout much of the country. The convenience store where I bought a pint of Ben and Jerry’s cookie dough ice cream Friday night on my way home from work advertised hourly wages of $13 for counter workers and $16 for supervisors.
Those kind of wage increases, in a relatively short period, are certainly contributing to the historic inflation rates we’re seeing now.
Consider it a market correction, or an acknowledgement that workers like those who Ehrenreich wrote about almost a quarter-century ago have had to bear the high costs of low prices.
Maybe if we’d listened to Ehrenreich 21 years ago, we could have spread that pain over two decades instead of absorbing it all at once.
In the conclusion of “Nickel and Dimed,” Ehrenreich – who held a Ph.D. in cellular immunology and was already an accomplished journalist – said adapting to performing low-wage work was more difficult than some people might have thought.
“The first thing that I discovered is that no job, no matter how lowly, is truly ‘unskilled.’ Every one of the six jobs I entered into in the course of this project required concentration and most demanded that I learn new terms, new tools and new skills.”
My occupational experience includes farming, factory and food service, and I can second that statement. There are no unskilled jobs. I’ve written millions of words in my career, including a few of the four-letter variety. But the greatest obscenity I’ve ever put to print are the words, “working poor.”
There are no menial jobs. All jobs deserve dignity – including the dignity of a life-sustaining wage.
That’s what Barbara Ehrenreich said for much of her adult life. Only now, as she leaves us, have we been forced to listen.
ERIC POOLE is Editor of The Herald. Contact him with complaints, story tips and book recommendations at epoole@sharonherald.com or by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247.
