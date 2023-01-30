When President Joe Biden announced last week that the United States would send 31 M1A2 Abrams tanks to help Ukraine fight off the Russian invasion, I swelled with pride a little bit.
Not just because the M1A2 is universally recognized as the world’s finest main battle tank, and not just because it’s going to allow Ukrainian tank crews to pluck Russian tanks off the battlefield before the Russians even know the American-made tanks are there.
No, this is personal.
Because I’m one of the Americans who helped make the M1A2 Abrams. In my factory job, I fit some of the suspension springs in the very first M1A2s.
That was more than 30 years ago, so my springs are probably in a scrapyard somewhere, or recycled.
But — assuming that we’re not sending our newest M1A2s — in the unlikely event that any of my springs are still out there, they’re probably on their way to Ukraine.
When telling stories like this one, I remember the time in a previous newspaper job that I casually mentioned that I once delivered pizza to Dan Haggerty, the guy who played Grizzly Adams in the 1970s TV show “Grizzly Adams.”
My editor literally leapt out of his chair and yelled “Bull!” Only he finished the epithet.
Clearly, he thought I was lying, or exaggerating, at the very least.
I wasn’t. My imagination isn’t that good. If I were going to make up a story about delivering pizza to a celebrity, I would have gone with Fred “Mister” Rogers. In fact, I did deliver food to the WQED television studios where Mister Rogers filmed his show, but I never met the children’s show GOAT.
Regular readers of this space, which I think pretty much amounts to former state Rep. Mark Longietti’s mom — hi, Mrs. Longietti! — know I’ve had something of a checkered past.
I’ve previously mentioned raising hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Easter Bunnies, meeting my wife while delivering pizza and work setting targets at a trapshooting range and that I read the entire World Book Encyclopedia before the age of 10.
That’s not the half of it, and it’s all true.
Some of them — the back of my head got a closeup in an episode of “The West Wing,” and former President Barack Obama has autographed two copies of a book I wrote — are cool.
But a lot of it was just plain weird.
During my time in the pizza shop, I had a manager who liked to get drunk and go on middle-of-the-night adventures. On three separate occasions, he nearly got me arrested.
By the way, I almost became a Pittsburgh police officer. I tested for the city’s police academy in the late 1980s, and scored 94%.
I washed out on the verbal psych exam. I’ll leave you to draw your own conclusions on that.
Weird experience tends to be interesting, and often instructive.
My experience making springs for the M1A2 Abrams also gave me some insight on why the military once paid $640 for a toilet seat. (https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/only-the-pentagon-could-spend-640-on-a-toilet-seat/)
To be sure, there’s plenty of waste. For most of us, $1 billion is a lot of money. At the Department of Defense, that’s what they lose in the couch cushions.
A lot more money flows through the military-industrial complex that then-President Dwight Eisenhower warned us about. Just about the only plausible way to pay down the national debt without raising taxes is to cut the Pentagon until it’s a triangle.
But the military’s need for precision also plays a role in higher defense costs.
On a typical order — railroad or elevator springs, for example — the specifications called for tolerances of 1-32nd of an inch. That may seem small, but with the M1A2 Abrams we had to hit the mark within a few 1,000ths of an inch.
When working on an Army order, we had to use the good, meaning expensive, micrometer.
But think about it. If the M1A2 Abrams’ springs have to be that exact, just imagine the precision in its defensive armor or its targeting and tracking systems.
The Russians are in trouble.
