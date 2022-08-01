Friday being National Chicken Wing Day, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. decided to mark the milestone with a tweet about the candidates in this year’s U.S. Senate race.
Pennsylvania’s senior U.S. senator tweeted a graphic that read, “Be informed. Compare them on the issues that matter. Issue: Favorite Wings.”
Under the photo of Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Casey had “Buffalo from Our Gang’s in Sharon, PA.”
The Herald fact-checker rates that one Mostly True. Fetterman regularly sings the praises of Our Gang’s wings, but he said last year that the Hot Geno’s — seasoned with pepper ranch, hot sauce and garlic with a dusting of parmesan cheese — are his favorite.
Casey said that Dr. Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican opponent, cited “The ones on my private jet.”
Casey’s National Wing Day tweet was yet another social media salvo that just might sink the celebrity cardiologist’s campaign. A Fox News poll taken last week showed Fetterman with an 11-point lead — more than triple the margin of error — over Oz.
The standard disclaimer — the race isn’t over yet and a lot can happen with three months to go — applies. But the lieutenant governor appears to be in a strong position, in large part because of his social media presence.
While he was sidelined for two months after suffering a stroke a few days before the May 17 primary, Fetterman has been using social media to paint Oz as a carpetbagger who parachuted in from New Jersey to chase an open U.S. Senate seat and an elitist who is out of touch with the everyday Pennsylvanian.
The lieutenant governor has employed New Jersey celebrities like Steven Van Zandt — an actor on New Jersey-set “The Sopranos” and guitarist with New Jersey icon Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band — and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of the “Jersey Shore” TV show.
“I want to say best of luck to you. I know you’re away from home and you’re in a new place but Jersey will not forget you. I will not forget you,” Snooki earnestly tells Oz in a video post. “And don’t worry. You’ll be back soon and this is only temporary.”
For his latest trick, Fetterman has been campaigning to have Oz inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.
The last politician to use Twitter as effectively as Fetterman got himself elected president.
Oz’s attempts to counter Fetterman are meeting with failure. Nearly every one of the celebrity cardiologist’s tweets attract blowback from Fetterman supporters.
And frequently from Fetterman himself.
After Oz tried to promote his campaign with a stop at Geno’s Steaks, a Philadelphia culinary landmark, Fetterman called it, “a rite of passage for every tourist” in a countertweet.
The pinned tweet on Oz’s account, which promotes his campaign, has 27,200 comments, 9,600 retweets and 21,700 likes.
In social media parlance, that’s called “getting ratioed” — having more comments, which tend to be negative, than either “retweets” or “likes,” which usually imply an endorsement of the post.
Getting ratioed is not good and Oz’s Twitter ratios have been a disaster.
There is valid concern that Fetterman’s tweets about cheesesteaks and the New Jersey Hall of Fame trivializes an election that might decide control of the U.S. Senate.
But those tweets have helped lift Fetterman to a double-digit polling lead.
With all due respect to the woman whose husband helped me get a book deal, “When they go low, we go high” doesn’t work. It makes Democrats sound elitist.
In this campaign, the elitism charge is sticking to Oz, a surgeon who was raised to prominence by Oprah Winfrey.
In politics, where appearances are crucial, Fetterman — a 6-foot-8 former mayor in a town regularly described by the media as “hardscrabble” and college football player whose arms are covered in tattoos — looks like he’s liable to go full Preston Brooks on the Senate floor.
Fetterman has cultivated an image as a chicken-wing-eating everyman who is having fun. And, so far, it’s looking like a winner.
ERIC POOLE is Editor of The Herald. Contact him with news tips, complaints and chicken wing recommendations – he likes hot buffalo style with ranch dressing — by email at epoole@sharonherald.com or by phone at 724-674-3747981-6100.
