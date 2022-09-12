As badly divided as this nation’s politics are, there is one thing most Americans agree on – the two-party system isn’t working.
A Gallup poll, taken in the days after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, indicated that 62% of Americans want a third party, the highest figure ever recorded. In the same poll, only 33% – exactly one-third of our countrymen – believe Democrats and Republicans are doing their jobs, serving the public, adequately.
There is a possible long-term solution showing signs of success in places as far-flung as Alaska and New York City, but it has nothing to do with Andrew Yang’s Forward Party.
Yang, a failed Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, has launched his third-party to plant stakes in a middle ground between Democrats on the left and Republicans on the right.
But he’s trying to build a third political party in a system that is actively hostile to it.
“We, The People” may want a third-party, but our Founders, the men who wrote a Constitution that begins with those three words, created a system that made a two-party system inevitable.
The 1992 presidential election provides a sterling example of how the Electoral College crushes third-parties. That year, incumbent Republican President George H.W. Bush ran against Democratic challenger Bill Clinton and Independent H. Ross Perot, a billionaire businessman.
Perot collected nearly 20 percent of the vote. But he won not a single state, and, therefore, not a single electoral vote. Almost one in five Americans who cast ballots in 1992 voted for Perot, but he was a non-factor in the only way that counted.
Since 1912, there have been at least six and as many as eight, depending on how you count it significant third-party presidential campaigns. Not only did the third-party candidates lose, but in all but one of those occasions, those losing candidates wound damaging their own long-term causes.
While past performance is no guarantee of future outcomes, as they used to say on those old financial services advertisements, historical evidence strongly suggests that Yang’s Forward Party is likely to join the Bull Moose, Progressives, Dixiecrats and Perot Independents in the third-party graveyard.
But even if the Forward Party is doomed, some communities are taking halting steps to a program that could give power to voters alienated from both political parties.
In last year’s New York City mayoral race and the Alaska special election for Congress, we have gotten a look at ranked choice voting, also called instant run-off voting. In a ranked choice election, voters wouldn’t cast their ballots for one candidate.
They would designate their first-choice candidate, then second choice, third, and so on.
If no first-choice candidates get a majority of the vote, the lowest finishers are dropped and the voters who had those politicians as their first option, would have their votes awarded to their second-choice candidates. The process then continues until one candidate gets a majority of the vote.
The Alaska special election for its lone U.S. representative began with an open primary, which was not a ranked-choice vote.
The top four finishers in the primary went through to the ranked-choice general election on Aug. 31. One of the four, Independent Al Gross dropped out, leaving Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin, Democratic Native Alaskan tribal court Judge Mary Peltola and Republican Nick Begich III on the general election ballot.
In the first round, Peltola finished first with just under 40%. But since she didn’t have a majority. Begich, the third-place finisher, was dropped and his first-choice voters’ ballots were changed to votes for their second-choice picks.
As expected, most of Begich’s votes went to Palin, his fellow Republican. But Peltola picked up enough to gain a majority and win the seat in Congress.
The New York City mayoral election was more complicated, with 13 candidates on the ballot. But after eight rounds, Democratic centrist Eric Adams defeated leftist Democrat Kathryn Garcia.
So far, ranked choice voting’s winners have come from among the usual suspects. Both last year in New York City and this year in Alaska, the eventual winner was the same person who won a plurality of the first-choice votes.
But if the use of ranked choice voting expands, voters will quickly realize they’ll be able to vote for their hopes rather than their fears – that people can vote outside the Republican-Democrat dichotomy for their first-choice option without helping their “greater evil” candidate win.
Eventually, enough people will make first- or second-choice votes for a third-party or independent candidate to put them in office.
That “if” – if the use of ranked choice voting expands – is the big hurdle.
Any change in election law to give third-parties a chance would require Democrats and Republicans to willingly surrender power.
But any other proposal – proportional representation or a parliamentary system – would require the same thing, plus a constitutional amendment.
States can adopt ranked choice voting, and more of them are, without any federal action. It’s the most accessible, most effective way to give 62% of Americans what they say they want – a chance for third parties to thrive.
ERIC POOLE is Editor of The Herald. Contact him with news tips, complaints and offers to make him a fifth-choice vote for president at by email at epoole@sharonherald.com, or by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247.
