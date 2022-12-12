When Charles Dickens wrote “A Christmas Carol” in 1843, he had tapped into his observations while walking the streets of London, leavened with his own piercing empathy for the city’s lower classes.
The result left a thunderous impact on observances of the holiday.
In 2017, director Bharat Nalluri made a movie, titled “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” which portrayed Dickens’ process in writing “A Christmas Carol.” The movie was purely fiction, but Nalluri got the title right. So many of our modern Christmas observances flowed directly from Charles Dickens’ pen.
“Whammageddon?” A mere trifle. Try getting through December without crossing paths with “A Christmas Carol,” or one of its multitude of imitators.
If Mariah Carey and “All I Want for Christmas is You” is queen of the holiday, Charles Dickens and “A Christmas Carol” is king.
“A Christmas Carol,” which started as a novella, has given us 32 movies since 1901 – as tallied by Wikipedia – 27 television programs since 1949, uncounted stage revivals, including “A Klingon Christmas Carol,” presumably where Scrooge regains his sense of honor.
Lionel Barrymore performed as Scrooge almost every year for 20 years in the “A Christmas Carol” radio play, which makes him the voice, as well as the face, of holiday villainy — Barrymore’s acting credits also include grasping banker Mister Potter in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“A Christmas Carol” has been adapted to non-human and non-Victorian-era settings and franchises including, but not limited to, the Muppets, Veggietales, The Six Million Dollar Man (Steve Austin uses his bionic strength to make a tombstone out of a slab of granite and etch the Scrooge character’s name on it), a mid-1980s TV network, Depression-era New England, outer space, Looney Tunes, a cruise ship, even the worlds of Doctor Who and Thomas the Tank Engine (Diesel plays Scrooge in that one).
Daniel Smith was the first actor to play Ebenezer Scrooge, in 1901’s “Scrooge, or Marley’s Ghost.” But Marc McDermott, Seymour Hicks, Reginald Owen, John Carradine, Frederic March, Albert Finney, Rich Little (impersonating W.C. Fields), Henry “Fonzie” Winkler, Cicely Tyson, Bill Murray, Kelsey Grammar, Michael Caine, Patrick Stewart, Susan Lucci, Jim Carrey, Michael Gambon (deep breath) and Will Ferrell have all put on Scrooge’s nightshirt.
That list is not only incomplete, it doesn’t even include all of the famous performers to play the role.
An equally long list of actors have played the character of Bob Cratchit, Scrooge’s long-suffering clerk, starting with Charles S. Ogle in 1910, followed by Daws Butler, Jack Cassidy, Rich Little (impersonating Paul Lynde), Alfre Woodward, Kermit the Frog (performed by Steve Whitmire), Frank Welker (voicing Barney Rubble), Phil Vischer (as Bob the Tomato), Richard E. Grant, Rhys Ifans, Michael York and Gary Oldman.
The 1951 movie version, with Alastair Sim as Scrooge and Mervyn Johns playing Cratchit, is regarded by many as the best film version, but I’m partial to the 1984 made-for-TV production starring George C. Scott as Scrooge and David Warner – who played a lot of sinister characters, including Billy Zane’s enforcer in “Titanic” and Evil in “Time Bandits” — as Cratchit.
Edward Woodward, one year before his TV role in “The Equalizer,” devours the scenery so effectively as the Ghost of Christmas Present that I sincerely believed for years that Brian Blessed played the role.
Blessed has never, as far as I know, played the Ghost of Christmas Present, which is unfortunate. He would have been great.
A bearded booming bear of a man, Blessed has two volume settings – LOUD and LOUDER. He has performed with a heavy metal band, survived a plane crash in South America and, at the ripe young age of 60, got within 1,000 feet of Mount Everest’s peak without the assistance of oxygen tanks.
Now 86, Blessed’s acting portfolio includes Prince “GORDON’S ALIVE!” Vultan, leader of the hawkmen in the 1980 Queen-scored “Flash Gordon” movie, and King “BLOOD! BLOOD! BLOOD!” Richard IV in “Blackadder The First.”
There is, by the way, a “Blackadder” version of “A Christmas Carol,” narrated by Hugh “House” Laurie, where Blackadder – played by Rowan “Mr. Bean” Atkinson – flips the script. The Spirit of Christmas (Robbie Coltrane) convinces Ebenezer Blackadder, the nicest man in England, that “bad guys have all the fun.”
But I digress.
The Ghost of Christmas Present — a Christmas Spirit himself — isn’t the story’s best example of the Christmas Spirit. Nor is the reformed Scrooge.
It’s Fred, Scrooge’s nephew, played by Roger Rees in the 1984 version.
“And therefore uncle,” he tells Scrooge early in the story, “though it has never put a scrap of gold in my pocket, I believe that it has done me good and will do me good; and I say God bless it!”
I couldn’t say it better myself. This holiday season, it’s my wish that Christmas “do you good.”
ERIC POOLE is Editor of The Herald and Allied News. Contact him with news tips, complaints and Scrooge impersonations or by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247.
