It’s garbage time in a first-round WPIAL basketball playoff game. About two minutes to go, on a running mercy-rule clock and the home team winning by about 30.
The about-to-be-a-winning coach is clearing his bench. Players who would otherwise have been spectators in uniform check in. The starters exit to a crescendo of applause.
Number 23 inbounds the ball and slides, unnoticed, to an open space just left of the free-throw circle in three-point range. The ball finds its way back to him.
He takes a jumper, arcing so severely that it seems to tickle the gym rafters, dropping through the rim, where it suspends in the net for … an instant … before it falls through.
The home team’s student section goes bonkers, as home team student sections often do when a kid at the far end of the bench comes in and lands a dagger.
It wasn’t a clutch jumper to win a championship. But Number 23 was never going to get one of those. A senior on a loaded defending WPIAL champion, he was the ninth or 10th player on a team that ran no more than eight deep.
That three-pointer was his moment and he seized it.
Many high school athletes don’t even get that.
Next week, my wife and I are sending Number 23 — our son, Gareth — off to college. It’s the beginning of a new phase in his life.
For us, it’s the end of a phase. Especially for me.
I don’t think it would be an exaggeration to say that Gareth and I are close, even by the typical standard for fathers and sons.
That relationship has been built out of large memories — like that garbage-time basket or when he, as a 9-year-old, accompanied us to the White House for a presidential ceremony — and small.
Like the road trips.
We’ve made several trips to Cleveland for Cavaliers’ games, one epic weekend journey to Myrtle Beach, S.C., where we took a dip in the ocean and got stung by jellyfish.
There was also our particularly memorable 53-hour round-trip odyssey to Branson, Mo.
Our relationship was built on Sunday mornings traipsing downstairs to the living room TV, where we watched “Thomas and Friends,” and “Bob The Builder.”
While there’s something to be said for “quality time,” there’s no parenting substitute for quantity time — like being trapped in a car with your child on a 26-hour round trip halfway across the country.
I couldn’t tell you most of what we talked about on that drive. But I know it made an impression.
As I prepare myself — I’m pretty sure he’s ready just fine — to turn our first-born child loose on the world, I’m proud of the young man he’s become.
He’s a lifeguard at the local pool with the confidence and compassion to stand up to bullies. And their parents.
And — this might be my point of greatest pride — he’s got grit, which psychologists have said is a better indicator of success than IQ. I saw that in the way he continued to love basketball even when the sport didn’t love him back.
I remember his first year of basketball, when his team was the worst one in the fourth-grade in-house league. When he came off after losing three games — again — plopped down on the baseline and had a good cry for about two minutes.
Then he grabbed a ball off the rack and took shots until the varsity players chased him off the court for their practice.
In the end, though, basketball carried him off in one final, tender embrace, in the form of that playoff basket, a memory he’ll always have.
I’ll remember it too. And so much more.
