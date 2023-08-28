When I see Jason Aldean climbing the charts with “Try That In a Small Town,” and the accompanying video, or Oliver Anthony bursting into stardom behind “Rich Men North of Richmond,” one question springs to mind.
WWJCD — What Would Johnny Cash Do?
I can say with some certainty that at least one of the answers would be, “not write songs like these.”
In fairness, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” is, subjectively, the better song.
The melody is catchier, it accurately taps in to a layer of working-class anger and even comes close to diagnosing the actual problem — policy decisions that have the effect, and probably the intent, of empowering corporate interests at the expense of workers.
Were it not for one passage, “Rich Men North of Richmond” might be evocative of “Sixteen Tons,” the 1946 Merle Travis song popularized by Tennessee Ernie Ford.
Ford’s vocal lament — “Saint Peter, don’t you call me ‘cause I can’t go/I owe my soul to the company store” — offers resignation where “Rich Men” substitutes anger, but the two songs come from a similar place.
That all changes when Anthony points his finger at the wrong people when he refers to “… the obese milking welfare/If you’re 5-foot-3 and weigh 300 pounds/Taxes ought not to pay for your boxes of Fudge Rounds.”
Welfare recipients aren’t the problem here.
Today, we live in an age when hammer swingin’ and shovel pushin’ jobs, which once provided workers with living wages sufficient to pay for annual vacation and their children’s college educations, have been automated away.
That automation has resulted in greater productivity, and greater profits, which have not been fairly distributed. In a 2020 study, the Rand Corporation determined that the bottom 90% of income earners lost $47 trillion between 1975, when productivity diverged from workers’ income, and 2018.
Had the relationship between productivity and income that existed from the end of World War II until 1975 remained, a full-time worker’s median annual income would be about $92,000, almost twice what it is today.
That’s not the fault of welfare recipients. It comes from policy decisions that impoverish the working class.
Had Anthony not taken aim where he did with those lines, “Rich Men North of Richmond” would likely not have made the Billboard chart splash that it did. So it was more than a little disingenous of him to go all Capt. Louie Renault, being shocked — shocked! — to find that political conservatives have “weaponized,” to use his word, “Rich Men North of Richmond.”
“The one thing that has bothered me is seeing people wrap politics up into this,” Anthony said, as quoted by CNN. “It’s aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me, like I’m one of them. It’s aggravating seeing certain musicians and politicians act like we’re buddies and act like we’re fighting the same struggle here, like that we’re trying to present the same message.”
Stay aggravated, Oliver. You don’t get to “both sides” a song that directly employs only one side’s talking points.
Again, though, “Rich Men of Richmond” is probably a better song than “Try That In a Small Town,” which should probably include dog whistle as a credited instrument on the liner notes.
Both songs are strong on downward-punching anger and short on empathy, which brings us back to the question about what Johnny Cash would do. I mean, have either Aldean or Anthony ever listened to the song “Man in Black”?
“Man in Black” wasn’t Johnny Cash’s biggest hit. It was his manifesto — one that overflowed with empathy.
“Well, we’re doin’ mighty fine, I do suppose/In our streak of lightning cars and fancy clothes/But just so we’re reminded of the ones who are held back/Up front there ought to be a man in black.”
In 1971, when he wrote the song, Cash was a big star. One of the first times he performed it was on his eponymous TV show. He probably drove a “streak of lightning car” and could afford to wear fancy clothes. He had beaten his drug addiction.
Singing a song about representing “those who are held back” by drugs, war and poverty — three things he no longer had to worry about — was an act of pure empathy, a characteristic many people now conflate with weakness.
Empathy, in fact, requires strength. It’s difficult to feel the pain of others. Johnny Cash knew that.
So as hits by Jason Aldean and Oliver Anthony climb the charts, I know what I’m going to do.
I’m going to play some Johnny Cash.
ERIC POOLE is editor of The Herald and Allied News. Contact him with news tips, complaints and reminders that Johnny Cash put out a terrific cover in 2002 of “Hurt” by Mercer’s own Trent Reznor online at epoole@sharonherald.com and by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247.
