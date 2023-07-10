In a span of less than 18 hours last week, I got my first tattoo and ordered for the first time ever from the Senior menu at a chain restaurant.
So, we — my wife, Dawna, and I — spend the most quintessential American holiday celebrating our wedding anniversary in Canada.
We were wed, 25 years ago as of July 4, in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario, at the gazebo in Queen’s Royal Park, which isn’t in the United States, but we can see it from there.
This year, we marked the big day by getting matching tattoos, my first and my wife’s third, of the latitude and longitude coordinates of the gazebo.
43 degrees, 15 minutes, 26 seconds north; 79 degrees, 4 minutes, 7 seconds west.
Conventional wisdom dictates that it’s foolhardy to get a tattoo to commemorate a relationship.
Tattoos are forever, the reasoning goes, and if the relationship turns out not to be, the body ink will always be there to mock you. But we’ve been married for a quarter century and together for 29 years.
So, while the persistence of our marriage might not be guaranteed, it’s at least tattoo certain.
• • • •
Just prior to the tattoo acquisitions, we took a helicopter flight over Niagara Falls — and, of course, the gazebo where we were wed.
I have mixed feelings about boarding helicopters. I worked with a newspaper photographer who died in a helicopter crash while shooting aerial pictures. But I’ve also written two books about Vietnam War combat soldiers, so I know people who survived dozens of helicopter flights while being shot at.
The views of Niagara Falls and the surrounding countryside were breathtaking, which was to have been expected, and the pilot descended to about 1,700 feet to get close to our wedding gazebo.
But there’s a crucial difference between flying in a helicopter or a small prop-powered airplane, as opposed to a large passenger jet.
In the latter, it’s almost possible if you don’t look out the window, to forget that you’re six miles above the planet’s surface.
When you’re riding in a helicopter or small plane a couple thousand feet above terra firma, you get constant reminders, in the form of air pockets and wind gusts, of the constant battle between lift and gravity.
Given enough time, gravity always wins.
The only question is whether the final descent is controlled or uncontrolled.
• • • •
About 24 hours after the helicopter flight, Dawna and I were on the ground in Niagara-On-The-Lake, home of the annual Shaw Festival.
The festival runs from spring through the fall at multiple theaters throughout the town and features theatrical performances written by, or in the spirit of, Irish Nobel Prize-winning playwright George Bernard Shaw.
This year’s festival includes “The Game of Love and Chance,” a pet chaotic exercise of Artistic Director Tim Carroll.
The play tells the story of an 18th century noblewoman who is betrothed to a man of equal social class, but switches places with her servant to learn about the man to whom she is to wed. But she doesn’t know that the man is doing the same thing.
“The Game of Love and Chance” is a comedy both in the classic and modern sense — it ends happily, with all four protagonists matched to their proper partner, both in terms of romance and social standing, and there is sufficient absurdity for the audience’s amusement.
But Newton, who directs the play in addition to his duties as the festival’s director, piles more absurdity upon absurdity. He stages the show in the festival’s Spiegeltent — German for “mirror tent” — temporary theater. Spiegeltent performances are in the round, with the audience surrounding the actors.
Audience members roll dice to determine which of the eight actors play which of the eight roles so all of the actors have to know all of the parts, because they don’t know who they’re playing until moments before the show.
That’s OK, though, because Newton discourages the actors from, you know, actually learning their lines. Instead, he wants the performers and the audience to collaborate improvisationally, within the framework of the happy ending.
“All we know is what the characters want, not what words they will use to get it. It could all go wrong,” Carroll writes in the playbill Director’s Note, where he admits his earliest aspiration was to play for football (or soccer as we Yanks call it).
“But then, why do we watch sport? Because, until the game starts, every result is possible.”
That tattoo might look foolish after the break up. Or the relationship might last as long as the ink.
The helicopter might crash. Or you might be graced with a memorable vista.
It could all go wrong. But it could all go right.
Every result is possible. Every day.
ERIC POOLE is Editor of The Herald and Allied News.
