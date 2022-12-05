Every aspect of the negotiation was difficult.
From the length of contract to wage and benefit provisions, management and union teams were intractably far apart. So it was ill-advised for one of the union officers to bring up paid sick leave.
No way, the head foreman scoffed.
“If we give them paid sick days, they’ll just use ‘em,” he said.
Well, that was kind of the point.
Any resemblance between this story and the contract talks between the nation’s railroad workers unions and the railroad carrier monopoly are strictly coincidental.
This story took place about 30 years ago, at a contract negotiation between a United Steelworkers local and the management of a factory that manufactured springs for heavy industry, including railroads.
I know the story is at least mostly true – the head foreman’s quote might not be exact, but my depiction of his sentiment is spot on – because I was the local union officer who unsuccessfully tried to add paid sick leave to our contract.
But the head foreman’s sentiment applies just as easily to the national railroad labor dispute — settled last week when the Biden administration and Congress caved to the country’s largest rail carriers — as it did to my long-ago negotiation impasse.
The rail barons can’t give their employees paid sick days because, “they’ll just use ‘em.” and if they do, it could be catastrophic to an industry – and a supply chain – still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New York Magazine Intelligencer column explained on Nov. 30 exactly why it’s so important to give the country’s railroad workers paid sick time, and exactly why Wall Street says they can’t have paid sick time.
The short version is that we haven’t learned anything from the pandemic, which exposed the global supply chain as agile but fragile.
Rebuilding the broken supply chain post-COVID is turning out to be an expensive proposition, which we’re feeling every time we pull out our debit cards.
In the Intelligencer article, New York Magazine reporter Eric Levitz said the railroad carriers use precision scheduled railroading, which calls for employing the exact number of workers — and not one more than — they need.
Smart scheduling puts rail workers where they need to be precisely when they need to be there. It also maximizes revenue. The country’s seven largest railroad carriers a profit of $27 billion in 2021.
That’s why the carriers can’t allow their employees to have paid sick time. If they get paid sick days, “they’ll just use them.”
And if they use paid sick days, the freight trains won’t run on time.
The solution seems simple. Give the employees paid sick days and hire enough people to cover for workers who use them.
But the carriers can’t do that because Wall Street won’t let them.
In the Intelligencer article, Levitz quotes rail industry analyst Rick Paterson, “Lurking in the background is the constant threat of shareholder activism if any of the railroads’ operating ratios become outliers on the high side.”
That – a “threat of shareholder activism” – is enough to keep companies in line. Because Wall Street calls the shots, with very little pushback.
Supporters of the 2017 legislation that cut taxes on corporations promised it would help them invest in their businesses and expand employment. Instead, corporations spent $806 billion on stock buybacks — after directing less than $600 billion a year earlier — in 2018, according to a 2019 AP report.
Buybacks, where corporations acquire their own stock and take it out of circulation, does nothing to improve the companies’ products or services.
Until 1982, they were illegal because it manipulates stock by increasing the value of remaining stock and artificially boosts dividends by splitting them among fewer shareholders.
But that’s only one way Wall Street actively behaves against workers’ interests.
American Airlines attempted in 2017 to give its employees pay raises two years before their union contracts were up, in an attempt to close a wage gap between the company and its competitors.
Wall Street, in the language of a Vox.com headline at that time, “freaked out” and punished American by crashing its stock.
Analysts and investor organizations couldn’t even be bothered to put makeup on that pig. They were transparent about shareholder greed and entitlement.
And about endorsing shareholder greed and entitlement.
Kevin Crissey, an analyst for the Citigroup investment banking corporation, snarled, “This is frustrating. Labor is being paid first again,” as cited in the Vox article, written by Matthew Iglesias. “Shareholders get leftovers.”
Jamie Baker of JP Morgan said, again quoted by Iglesias, “We are troubled by (American Airlines) wealth transfer of nearly $1 billion to its labor groups.”
Giving railroad workers paid sick time would have diverted revenue away from shareholders and toward workers.
And Wall Street couldn’t allow that.
ERIC POOLE is Editor of The Herald and Allied News. Contact him with news tips, complaints and stock recommendations by email at epoole@sharonherald.com or by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247.
