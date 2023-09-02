Pardon my French, but the internet is so freaking awesome.
The list of items for sale goes on for miles. There’s a plethora of audiobooks waiting to bend your ear. There’s subscription services that let you watch Spongebob for hours without interruption.
Online stores can even get your orders packaged and shipped to your doorstep in the same business day.
Wile E. Coyote’s ACME catalog is now a reality, folks. The future is the present.
Despite the many benefits of the internet, I feel it necessary to share a cautionary tale about the dangers of shopping online; a warning to tread carefully the next time you go hunting for deals in the plastic jungle.
On my latest expedition, I acquired a desk. It went for a decent price and had sturdy, stylish components. I’m a very happy camper.
However, the odyssey I endured that led me to purchasing it almost made me throw up my hands and surrender to living as a radical minimalist with no furniture at all.
I went hunting on the net 3 months ago and came back with a small desk for $80. It was around five feet wide with an asymmetrical design; two legs to the right, and a built-in filing cabinet on the left.
As a young explorer trying to establish himself and add nice things to his camp, it looked well enough and the price was right, so I bagged it.
I was so dumb back then, so blissfully unaware of the jungle’s hidden dangers.
The process of assembling the beast was a nightmare, to which I still wake up screaming. Here’s a bullet list of my complaints:
- The instructions were translated from Chinese, to Dutch, to German, to English, back to Dutch, to Spanish, and back to English.
- The boards were of such little density that objects could phase through them at the molecular level.
- Two holes were never the right distance from each other.
- I was not informed that every last screw would come pre-stripped.
After locking horns with the creature for hours, it finally succumbed to my pigheadedness and sheer force of will. I set it upright and looked upon its beauty. It was exactly like the pictures.
I then asked myself why I’d built it at the opposite end of the house from where I needed it.
Luckily, the materials were of such little density that objects could phase through them at the molecular level; the monster was, at least, very light.
But as with all furniture, lightness of weight can easily be canceled out by awkwardness of shape. With no real way of lifting it, I sort of “pushed” from the storage closet to my room.
I cannot understate how pathetic I must’ve looked.
I left a noticeable trail leading to my room. After collecting a handful of screws, dowel tips and clusters of wood, I had to recite Ecclesiastes 7:9 to myself to keep from crying.
As the weeks went by, the nearmost leg was becoming increasingly distressed. At the time of writing this, the brace that the designers chose to support the leg (valued at $0.0001) has long come undone and is being held in place with duct tape.
I recall weeding through the reviews before I began my hunt. After all, are honest testimonials not the best way of determining an item’s worth?
I found it suspicious that each user had left a glimmering 5-star review and wrote with the same awkward pseudo-English vernacular.
It was almost as if their reports had been translated from Chinese, to Dutch, to German, to English, back to Dutch, to Spanish… and back to English. The reviews were fake.
All attempts at a refund were foiled. I was stuck with frankendesk and 20 outgoing emails to the manufacturers. I say again: Ecclesiastes 7:9.
I don’t blame the internet for this months-long endeavor; I blame myself.
I blame myself for being the gullible American that’s $80 poorer for his attempt to save a few bucks.
I speak from a seat of authority on Murphy’s law when I say that nothing easily attained is worth the effort.
My advice? Stick with real stores, with real people, to whom your complaints will actually make a difference.
Should you ever decide to go hunting on the inter-webs for wallet-friendly furniture, keep your wits about you. You’ll find that when the terrible beasts of the plastic jungle rear their 5-star reviews, it’s the hunter who becomes the hunted.
Proverbs 19:11
Joey Garcia Jr. is a copy editor and page designer at the Sharon Herald. Follow Joey on Instagram: @joeyg_art_cia2.0
