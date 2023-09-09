My cousin Gabriel is a baritone-tenor with “entertainer” stamped on his forehead. Even when he’s cast as “background guy #7,” he finds a way to steal the show with his explosive visuals.
That’s exactly what he did in March of ‘22 for ACTS theater group’s production of Roger and Hammerstein’s “Carousel” when he played a plucky deckhand.
My grandmother and I went on a Saturday to watch him perform. Despite the plot making absolutely no sense, the cast really ran with it. Talent poured out of the windows like oven smoke.
I was waiting in the lobby to see Gabe after the show when a well-dressed woman advanced toward me with uncanny swiftness.
“Are you Joe?” she asked, initiating a handshake.
“Yeah, I’m Gabe’s cousin.”
“Oh, good. He told me about you. I’m Susan. I was wondering if you could help me with something.”
Already I didn’t like where this was going.
“What do you need?” I asked.
“We’re doing the show again next weekend, and one of our stagehands can’t make it. School field trip. Gabe says I can trust you. Could you be here Tuesday to fill in?”
When I didn’t respond immediately, she assured me that my job wouldn’t be too complicated. All I would need to do is show up with a pulse.
The gig was perfect for me.
So there I was the following Tuesday, standing at the church’s red tile stoop. I tried knocking, but no one seemed to hear.
I began waving my arms and peeking through the glass until someone noticed me, because calling Susan on my phone would’ve made too much sense.
Eventually, Rachel, the stage manager, answered the door. She had a relaxed demeanor despite the chaos that came with her job; it was as if she’d been suppressing tears for so long that she’d forgotten to cry.
“Hi, are you Joe Garcia?”
“Yeah, Susan was expecting me. I’m here to help the stage.”
“Perfect, come on in.”
She led me into the chapel, which had been converted into an opulent theater to accommodate ACTS’s shows.
The entire cast was standing in choir formation prepping their vocal chords to the pianist’s scales, Gabe among them.
We went around the left side of the backdrop, spelunked through a high-ceiling cavern of black foam that almost ruined my shirt, and pushed through a curtain blocking the light at the end of the tunnel. I was officially in the dressing room.
Rachel gestured to the room with an outstretched hand.
“This is the dressing room.”
“Hey, donuts.” I said, reaching for a pastry.
“Uh… don’t try to eat those.”
I’m glad she stopped me. What I thought was a buffet turned out to be the prop table, and I’ve yet to acquire a taste for ceramic.
“Your job is simple. You have to raise and lower the scrim at certain times. When you come in tomorrow, I’ll have a guide for you to follow.”
I would be remiss to turn down a bulleted, step-by-step guide on how to do a brainless task such as pressing a button. I know my needs.
FYI, a scrim is a semi-transparent curtain with a weight at the bottom operated by a pulley system. It doubles as a projector screen.
Getting the timing just right was key, as I would find out over the following two days. I continued to practice with the crew and got the hang of my cues.
Between scenes, we talked at length about how their characters would act in different situations. I could tell how personally invested they were in figuring out the complexities of their characters; in getting everything just right for the audience.
Have you ever seen a reproduction of Carousel, in which a wounded Billy Bigelow, asks his sobbing Julie to pull his finger as his dying wish? Because I have.
Thanks for burning that memory into my subconcious, Tom.
During one of our bull sessions on the third night of rehearsal, I remember my fear of failure melting away.
It must’ve been the “Jeremiah 29:11 effect”; the sudden realization that the whole experience was already carved out for me. Worry solved nothing.
Tomorrow would worry for itself.
Many have never seen what a musical looks like from stage left; it’s a special perspective that puts you right in the thick of the action.
In other words, I was confused over the plot, but from up close. But I digress.
Both shows went off with only a minor hitch during the second show, when the wooden marker around the scrim’s pulley proved that it was capable of lifting a 100.7-pound man.
You see, when the scrim comes down, the marker goes up. It’s used to keep track of the scrim’s position relative to the ceiling. I was told, specifically and multiple times by different people, not to hold onto it.
As my two remaining brain cells fought over a can of soup, my hand was firmly and illegally gripping the marker.
I woke with a start when my feet left the ground. On impulse, I let go. The scrim jerked violently and swung back and forth for a moment as I stood there, a red glowstick.
I didn’t think anyone noticed, nor was I sure if anyone’s shins had been taken out in the fevered darkness. Either way, I was ready to disappear.
My... “experience” concluded with a celebratory dinner at Hickory Grille the following Sunday.
I would title this scene “Family Dinner.” The castmates laughed and regaled each other like brothers and sisters; cool uncles and weird aunts.
Maybe I don’t get out enough, but dinner with a group of non-relatives is a rarity for me.
Gabe and I duetted a few of the show’s numbers to the (best of our memory) on the way home, so be grateful you weren’t there.
Being exposed to a few of the intricacies of theater has given me a much deeper appreciation for that sector of the arts; to see the combination of talent, interest and discipline and the fruition thereof.
I’d like to thank Susan Picirilli for the invitation, Tom Perman, and the wonderful cast for working so hard to bring a touch of culture to the area. If you guys ever decide to do Spamalot, I wanna be Patsy!
Matthew 25:40
Joey Garcia is a copy editor and page designer at The Herald. Follow Joey on Instagram: @joeyg_art_cia2.0
