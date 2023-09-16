Every year, the feeling of nostalgia from watching the valley’s hills awaken with vibrant colors enraptures us.
The intoxicating aroma of seasonal delights fills our favorite cafés.
The sub-zero hike to the mailbox creates the constant tease of an early snow.
The northern hemisphere’s greatest natural offering is undoubtedly the transformation of the leaves; an unmatched work of art painted by a Creator for the amusement of His created.
For me, it’s what makes living in Pennsylvania worth the endless suburban potholes that never get filled. Indeed, autumn totally rocks.
A recent poll by ValuePenguin reported that 45% of Americans dubbed fall their favorite season.
Since the dawn of man, different cultures have found their own ways to acknowledge things that totally rock.
However, the way we modern Americans choose to celebrate the harvest season is somewhat split.
Forget zodiac signs or favorite ice cream flavors; how do you ring in the fall season? The way I count it, all people subconsciously enlist in one of two factions:
On one hand, you can be a Thanksgiver:
• The smell of cinnamon pierces your nostrils every waking moment
• Homey and cozy décor
• Your dining room centerpiece transforms into a pile of fake leaves and scented pinecones
• Pilgrim worship
• Pumpkin picking with your nuclear family
• Thanksgiving is better than Halloween
Or, you could assign yourself the label of Halloweener:
• Dead things are now funny
• Costume parties for adults
• Carving pumpkins to look like celebrities
• Occultism and free candy peak simultaneously
• “The Nightmare Before Christmas” must be watched at least 11 times a day
• Halloween is better than Thanksgiving.
Between these two camps, there are dabblers such as myself, and then there are those who take things a little too seriously.
My elderly fifth-grade English teacher was a diehard Thanksgiver. Her obsession with the holiday likely came from her time on the Mayflower, where she was tortured for days and forced to watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on repeat.
Upon entering her classroom, the pungent odor of apple-cinnamon candles would singe your nose hairs. There were enough fake leaves and styrofoam pumpkins set out to justify a landscaping service. The uncanny paper pilgrims that hung from the wall seemed to track your movement with their glossy eyes.
I blame her for my poor English grades; I had enough difficulty paying attention without being trapped inside a giant cornucopia.
If you think I’m exaggerating, you weren’t there. The woman was two kernels short of a cob.
Speaking of bats, let’s talk Halloween.
During my employment at Home Depot, there was a customer who plagued the service desk nearly twice a week from August to December.
This man was a diehard Halloweener, and the reason we dubbed our closing-time search for wandering customers “zombie hunting.”
The object of his desire was a seasonal product offered exclusively at Home Depot: Skelly. Skelly is a 12-foot-tall plastic skeleton. He costs $300 retail, $700 gouge. His eyes light up.
Twice a week: “Is he in?” “No, Dave. He’s still not in.” “Alright, thanks anyways.”
And then he would leave.
I’d like to know how much it cost him in gas driving out to the store just to check on our Skelly status. The only way I can justify his Skelly fixation is that we had a full moon. Twice a week. During the day.
If only he could’ve found something more productive to do under his hard-cider buzz.
I make myself a hypocrite, for I, too, have an unhealthy fall addiction.
Say hello to pumpkin spice.
Tendrils of steam rise to caress your face as you stare into the hypnotic swirls of cinnamon-sugar atop a gentle hill of white cream.
You inhale. You lean in for a sip.
The piping-hot liquid pushes a wave of heat through your insides as you smack your lips in satisfaction.
Memories of mid-October sunsets flash in your mind.
By partaking in the spice, you feel as though you’re breaking commandments one, seven and ten all at once. Not technically, but it’s borderline.
I’ve never lit up a doobie, and thanks to pumpkin spice products, I’ll never have to.
All this to say I’ve yet to glue myself to a fall aesthetic. I would love to set out the harvesttime décor like many of my friends do, but I’m not sure if I’m ready to let go of my obsession with CBS Mystery Theatre.
What’s that? You say it’s okay to be both a Thanksgiver and a Halloweener? Now that’s just crazy-talk.
Genesis 8:21-22
JOEY GARCIA is a copy editor and page designer at The Herald. Follow Joey on Instagram: @joeyg_art_cia2.0
