It was a huge victory for veterans and their families on Aug. 10, when President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act of 2022, a law that will improve health care for veterans exposed to carcinogens and other toxic substances.
The Senate initially passed the law in June, but a technical error forced another vote in late July. For the second vote, 25 Republican senators changed their votes in the following days, delaying the law.
Why would 25 U.S. Senators change their vote for a procedural matter, or better said, a protest vote that was so beneficial to so many veterans and their families? These things happen in politics, but not usually on veterans legislation.
After an uproar, the Senate voted again Aug. 2 to approve the PACT Act in a bipartisan vote of 86-11.
The PACT Act of 2022 is a historic new law that will help VA deliver for millions of veterans and their families, this comprehensive benefits package. The PACT Act will provide benefits and care to veterans suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions.
It will also bring generations of veterans into the VA health care system, which will improve veteran healthcare outcomes across the board.
The PACT Act addresses the health impacts of those who served overseas and were exposed to toxic hazards, such as burn pits, radiation, and Agent Orange.
The Act offers expanded VA healthcare eligibility for many veterans who were not previously covered by VA care. The Act will also expand VA health care eligibility to Post-9/11 combat veterans, which includes more than 3.5 million toxic-exposed veterans.
It will also add 23 burn pit and toxic exposure-related conditions to the VAs list of service presumptions, including hypertension, and expand presumptions related to Agent Orange exposure by including service in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Guam.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates the PACT Act will cost close to $300 billion over a decade.
“But taking care of our veterans is a cost of war” said Senator Jack Reed, D-R.I., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Reed strongly supported the legislation, and urged swift approval of the bipartisan bill.
“Thank you to all of the Veterans, survivors and family members who fought tirelessly to make the legislation law, for keeping our nation’s promise to those who served,” said U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs Secretary Denis R McDonough.
The Veterans Administration Center in Butler will hold a virtual town hall at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the new laws expanded enrollment opportunities for veterans health care and presumptive conditions for veterans from the Vietnam Gulf War and post-9/11 eras who have experienced exposure to toxic substances. The event is available by phone at 1-404-397-1596 or online at https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/onstage/g.php?MTID=e3246854d288df32d9cca206f5bcb7085 password Event number is 27613243617. Password is bhTtgyJ@232
Vincent Darcangelo is a retired disabled veterans employment and training representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.