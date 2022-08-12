Study Class of Jamestown
JAMESTOWN - Fourteen members met for the Aug. 9 meeting of The Study Class of Jamestown at The Manor in Jamestown. The business meeting was led by Sandy John, vice president, in the absence of President Estella Hyde. The new business was getting new programs for our 2022-2023 year starting in September. The September meeting will be a luncheon at the Peter Allen Inn in Kinsman, Ohio.
Bonnie Hovanik presented the topic for our August meeting on The Black Hand, a lawless, secret society from 1890 until 1923 begun in Serbia and moving into other countries of Ireland and England.
It moved into other countries sometimes under different names but as a precursor to organized crime, spreading with the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie. It grew around the fruit and vegetable markets of countries because of the necessity of moving their produce quickly.
In the U.S., it was called the Society of the Banana and was active in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The U.S. Postal Service was able to take down the groups by red dots on stamps being followed to crime leaders and locations.
Patty Andrews followed with information she gleaned from searching through genealogy leads of a grandfather in the fruit stand business and following up on internet searches.
An interesting discussion followed with information on men sewn into uniforms and known as wasp waists.
A September program at the Andover Library is expected to add to interest in this topic.
The next meeting is at noon on Sept. 13.
