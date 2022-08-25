ORGANIZATION NEWS
Mercer County Salon #318
Mercer County Salon #318 held its regular meeting June 9 at the Sharon American Legion in Sharon. The normal opening with the Ritual was omitted due to La Chapeau Joan Turnbull’s absence. There were nine partners present.
The reading of the minutes were omitted due to Le Secretaire Mary Ellen Flynn’s absence. L’Cassiere Ruby Nolf’s report was given and submitted for audit.
L’Aumonier Donna O’Brien sent get well and thinking of you cards to five partners.
Proceeds from the Chinese Auction went to the Departemental Chapeau Fund, and the 50/50 went to the General Fund. There was no guess box for June.
The group's fundraiser of Daffin’s candy bars were all sold, with proceeds going to the Children’s Hospitals Project in PA and deemed a complete success.
Flag Day was June 14 and partners were instructed to give old, worn, and tattered flags to an organization like the Boys Scouts for proper disposal.
There was no meeting in July.
An audit was conducted on Aug. 1 by the finance committee in Cranberry.
The annual picnic was Aug. 4 at Gibson Park in Meadville with 10 partners present. Everyone brought casserole and dessert dishes to share with the group. There was a 50/50, raffle auction, and guessing game. with all proceeds benefitting the general fund.
Finally, the 96th Annual Le Marche honoring Departemental Chapeau Iona Hickman of Salon #20 was held Aug. 13 at the Active Aging Center in Meadville, with 16 partners in attendance. The luncheon adjourned at 2 p.m.
The next meeting of Mercer County Salon #318 will be 11 a.m. Sept. 8 at Sharon American Legion Post #299 in Sharon.
Meeting of April 14
Mercer County Salon #318 held its regular meeting at the American Legion in Washington, Pa., on April 14 with the ritual opened by Demi Premier Mary Ellen Switzer in Chapeau Joan Turnbull’s absence, with 18 members present.
Prayer was offered by L’Aumonier Donna O’Brien.
The minutes were read by L’Secretaire Mary Ellen Flynn and approved as read, along with L’Cassiere Ruby Nolf’s report, and was submitted for audit.
L’Aumonier Donna O’Brien sent get well and sympathy cards to four partners.
Fun and fellowship Chair O’Brien provided an “Easter Trivia” for partners to play that had fun facts about Easter.
Election of officers for 2022-2023 took place.
Donations were made to Department of PA for Children and Youth and to our Cystic Fibrosis child for Easter and her birthday in the form of a gift card.
Proceeds from the raffle auction went to American Legion Child Welfare, Guess Box went to All Partners, and the 50/50 went to Cystic Fibrosis.
L’Cassiere Ruby Nolf passed out a 100-year pin to partners who purchased them.
Partner Judy Kovalcik passed away on March 24.
Daffin’s candy bars are still available with proceeds to go to the Children’s Hospitals Project in PA.
Lastly, tickets for the PA Lottery Pick Three Number drawing on July 4, 2022, are available for purchase. Contact Mary Ellen Flynn at 724-815-9568 for more information.
