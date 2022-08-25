ORGANIZATION NEWS
Departmental de Pennsylvania Salon #20 of 8 & 40
Departmental de Pennsylvania Salon #20 of 8 & 40 held its 96th Annual La Marche Aug. 13 at Active Aging Community Building in Meadville.
Departmental Chapeau Iona Hickman opened the meeting with regular Ritual of Prayer by L’ Aumonier Ruby Nolf and Flanders Fields by Ms. Hickman, Sandy Miller, Demi Chapeau Premier, and Kathy Foor, acting Deuxieme Chapeau.
Ms. Hickman introduced all Chapeau Passes that were present, totaling seven partners. She then introduced her head table of officers. Both Pennsylvania salons had partners present.
Chairmen present gave reports or said their report was in the 2021/22 Book of Reports. Minutes were approved and a financial report was given.
A memorial service was conducted by L’Aumonier Ruby Nolph, assisted by Geri Rae, Carol Randolph, and Sharon Evans. The memorial was for Partners Bonnie Femea, Judy Kovalcik, Departmental Passe, and Marge Gough.
Elections of delegates to National La Marche are as follows: Iona Hickman, Carol Randolph, Marion Hickman, Millie Gregg, Sharon Evans, and Mary Ellen Flynn.
Election of Departmental officer for 2022/23 are as follows: Chapeau Sandi Miller, Demi Chapeau Mary Ellen Flynn, Deuxieme Mary Ellen Switzer, L’Archiviste Sharon Evans, L’Aumonier Marion Hickman, La Concierge Nancy Knestrick, Pouvoir National Iona Hickman .
Appointed officers were La Secretaire/Caissiere Carol Randolph and LAvocate Kathy Foor. Ms. Foor was installed by Passe Millie Gregg. All other officers were installed by Kathy Foor.
Ms. Hickman thanked all attending the La Marche. The Obligation was recited and the meeting was adjourned.
At Ms. Millers Post Marche meeting, she announced her theme, Chapeau project and her list of chairmen.
Following the meetings, all enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by the ladies of Active Aging.
