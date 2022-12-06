ORGANIZATION NEWS
Mercer County Salon #318
Mercer County Salon #318 held its regular meeting @ Hoss’s Restaurant in Meadville on Nov. 10. The normal opening with the ritual was omitted by L’ Chapeau Sharon Evans with 10 partners present.
The reading of the October minutes were read by L’ Secretaire Millie Gregg. L’Cassiere Ruby Nolf’s report was given and was submitted for audit. L’ Aumonier Donna O’Brien sent out one thinking of you card, one get well card and one sympathy card to our partners.
Proceeds from the raffle auction went to nurse’s scholarship and guessing game box went to Cystic Fibrosis. A donation was made to Children and Youth.
Candy Bars will be offered again as a fundraiser for 2022-2023. Tickets are available for the PA Lottery drawing on New Year’s Day 2023 for $5 each to win $500. Contact Carol Randolph at 724-966-2393 for tickets.
We received thank you cards from Iona Hickman and Wilma Jayjohn.
Partnership saw 50 paid with a total of 56 needed to reach 100% goal.
Discussions resumed regarding our Annual Bake Sale in Pleasantville, Pa., at Corky’s Pizza. Anyone unable to attend should take baked goods to the Christmas party at “My Brother’s Place” in Grove City at 11 a.m. Dec. 15. Also take edible goodies for the auction. Proceeds from this and the guess box will benefit Salon #20 Dept. of PA, while proceeds from the bake sale will go toward the nurse’s scholarship, and proceeds from the bake-less bake sale will go to the GF.
Closing prayer was offered by L’ Aumonier Donna O’Brien. There are no meetings in January or February. The next meeting is March 9.
Jamestown Study Class
Jamestown Study Class ended the year with presentations about "Underground Cities" by Sandy John and "CBD" by Judy Leary.
There are several hundred underground cities around the world. Many were built as shelter from enemies or disasters or repurposed from other uses. Some are used for businesses and shopping centers, and some are secret for sheltering governmental officials or the public in the event of war. Some have become tourist destinations. In Wieliczka, Poland, a salt mine 1000 feet underground accommodated 1200 miners when in operation. When mining stopped in 2007, it became a spa. It features a beautiful salt sculpture of "The Last Supper."
In France, 2 miles of tunnels 100 ft. under a forest were fashioned from a quarry built in the third century. It has room for 3000. The most famous might be Petra, south of Jordan. It was hand chiseled out of rock and used as a caravan city. It is said to have accommodated 20,000 people. It was abandoned in the 7th century and is still being excavated. It became more famous when an Indiana Jones movie was filmed there. Portland, Oregon, USA is home of the "Shanghai tunnels," a network of tunnels formed in basements of businesses to move supplies from ships to stores.
It is rumored that the tunnels were used to kidnap men for sailors, creating the phrase "being shanghaiied." A series of tunnels in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, were used to hide Chinese immigrants, and later was a scene for bootlegging. There are at least 30 underground facilities in the USA.
Judy Leary presented about CBD, a legal by product from the hemp plant, which is also the source of marijuana. Growing hemp and selling products from the hemp plant was made illegal by the 1970 Controlled Substances Act, and the Drug Enforcement Agency considered it unsafe. It was legalized and considered safe in 2018 and is now regulated by the USDA.
CBD does not contain THC, the chemical which produces the high from marijuana use. CBD disrupts nerve actions, making it useful in treating pain and many illnesses. It is not addictive. It is used to treat seizure disorders, anxiety and depression, PTSD, opioid addiction, arthritis, and neurological disorders such as MS and ALS. It is also helpful for treating sleep disorders, PMS, menopause symptoms, and stress. It may cause dry mouth, diarrhea, or drowsiness. Any user should check with their doctor to see if it may interact with other medications.
Study Class will meet next in March for its annual tea.
