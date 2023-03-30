ORGANIZATION NEWS
Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War
Madaleine Gilbert Tent #23 met recently at Di’Lorenzo’s in Sharpsville. President Paula Orndorff convened the meeting at 1 p.m.
There was continued discussion about the annual administrative forms that are due soon.
Under old business, the group discussed its upcoming Centennial Celebration planned for April 23 at Tara – A Country Inn, Clark, Pa. Anyone who received an invitation is reminded that money is due by April 1.
For more information about this event, or to attend, email Wanda Hicklin at wandahicklin@gmail.com or call 724-813-2323.
For more information about the organization, visit www.duvcw.org.
Masury Brookfield Women’s Club
Masury Brookfield Women’s Club will sponsor a gift card raffle fundraiser during the month of May.
Beginning May 1 and each day during the month of May, there will be a drawing of a gift card for a lucky ticket holder. Tickets are available now for $10 each or three for $25 and can be purchased from any club member.
Information: Club President Ruth Hawkins at 330-448-6337.
