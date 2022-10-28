ORGANIZATION NEWS
Jamestown Study Class
"Thomas Jefferson: One of America's Founding Fathers," was presented by Gladys Corpuz, at a recent meeting of the Jamestown Study Class at the Gibson Manor in Jamestown.
Thomas Jefferson was an important figure in establishing the democratic government we have today. As a member of the 2nd Continental Congress he helped draft and enact the Declaration of Independence, and helped lead us through the American Revolution. He served two terms as the governor of Virginia. As a member of the Confederation Congress 1782, he drafted an outline to govern western provinces which prepared them for statehood and in 1787 banned slavery in those areas. He was Minister to France where he negotiated commerce treaties. He then became our third president. He founded the US Military academy at West Point and negotiated the Louisiana Purchase. In his retirement he founded the University of Virginia.
"PETA" was presented by Patty Andrews. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals was organized in 1980 by Ingrid Newkirk. She became an animal advocate after being appalled by conditions at an animal shelter. PETA, now an international organization, promotes the enforcement of the National Animal Welfare Act of 1985 in USA, and has offices all around the world. PETA promotes a vegan lifestyle, leads boycotts against companies to end use of animals for testing products, draws awareness to the treatment of circus and zoo animals, and provides sanctuaries for animals confiscated. They oppose crowded cages for any animals. They are against the trapping fur animals because traps cause a cruel, painful death. They feel we should consider animals as a part of our environment that should be nurtured, not slaughtered. Their media campaigns are sometimes shocking or distasteful, but always thought provoking.
Mercer County Salon #318
Mercer County Salon #318 held its regular meeting Sept. 8 at the Sharon American Legion in Sharon.
The normal opening with the ritual was omitted by L’ Chapeau Sharon Evans with nine partners present.
The reading of the minutes were omitted due to L’ Secretaire Millie Gregg’s absence. L’Cassiere Ruby Nolf’s report was given and submitted for audit.
Proceeds from the raffle auction went to Children and Youth, the 50/50 went to the general fund, and the Guessing Game Box went to Nurse’s Scholarship.
Fall Pouvoir will take place Oct. 14 and 15 in Williamsport, Pa.
Discussion took place regarding the annual bake sale in Pleasantville, Pa., at Corky’s Pizza. Anyone unable to attend should take their baked goods to the Christmas party. Proceeds from the bake sale will benefit the General Fund of Salon #20 Dept. of PA.
A delicious birthday luncheon was held in honor of Michelle Hogue Ducklin with baked rigatoni and meatballs, salad, Italian bread and butter along with red and white cupcakes for dessert.
Closing prayer was offered by L’ Aumonier Donna O’Brien and the meeting adjourned at 2 p.m.
