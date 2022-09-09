ORGANIZATION NEWS
Viewfinders Camera Club
Viewfinders Camera Club kicked off its new season Sept. 6 with 24 attendees judging some fantastic images using the theme, "Your Best Shot." This is always the theme for the first meeting. Everyone loves this theme because anything goes! There were a total of 54 submissions in the digital judging. First place was taken by Shari Wilkinson with "Beauty in a Small Package." John Lebbon won second for his fascinating "Butch" while Lina Mercadante came in third with "Taking Flight."
There were a total of 15 prints entered. Ruth Jones won first with "Lily Splendor." Diane Knechtel"s "Shades of Gold" tied with Bob Rehner's "Big Thompson River Gorge" for second place. Third was garnered by Diane Knechtel with "Apple Blossom," a real stunner.
In other business, it was announced that we will begin resuming snacks which were discontinued during Covid and that we will no longer be doing Tech Tuesday. The reason for this is that due to digitals now being judged online we have freed up time at the end of the meeting. This will now be filled with a segment called "Skill Improvement." Since we have such a diverse skill level and we all are striving to improve this section will center on making us better photographers. This is one of the club's stated goals and we will now be able to devote more time to attaining it. The first session was provided by Shari Wilkinson, an excellent photographer, who discussed how to critique photos during judging. This will also give us a better idea of how to look at our own photos to see where and how they can be improved.
Next meeting is Sept. 20 using the theme "Mechanical Transportation." As always, three digitals and three prints can be submitted by each member. The skill session will be hosted by Shari Wilkinson and Bob Rehner and will provide a chance for individual and private critiquing of one photo.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7. Guests are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.