Viewfinders Camera Club
Sept. 20 was the second meeting of Viewfinders Camera Club at the Lutheran Church on Morefield Road. The nightly theme was "Mechanical Transportation" and it was interesting to see the variety of interpretations by the 48 digital and seven print entries.
In the digital selections, first place was won by Jim Mondok for his photo of a cyclist titled, "Going Through The Gears." This was interesting because he actually showed movement in the photo.
Second place was won by Shari Wilkinson for a beautiful car closeup titled, "Shiny Ford Customline."
Diane Knechtel took third for her rusty old train called, "Honorably Retired."
During the pause for setup, Bob Rehner discussed what was expected in next month's theme of "Macro" because there were questions as to what is macro and what is a closeup.
There were seven prints at the meeting. First place with, "I Need This," was won by Bob Rehner. Second was taken by Deb Colgan for her comedic, "Big Boy Is Going For a Ride." Bob Rehner snagged third for his "Washed Up" car near the shoreline and waves.
Following the competitions, there was a section called, "The Critique Roadshow," where members who had brought in pictures could get advice on how their pictures could have been made better. This could be done as a group or privately.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Oct. 4 using the theme, "Macro."
Civil War Roundtable
After not meeting for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mercer County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable met Sept. 6 at the society building, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer. Theme was Andersonville Prison Camp in Georgia during the Civil War.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Oct. 4 in the David and Ruth Miller Social Hall in Miller Chapel, Mercer. Topic will be "The Irish Brigade" with presenter James Carnes, retired history teacher from Grove City High School.
There is no charge to attend these gatherings and all members and non-members of the Historical Society are welcome. Roundtables take place the first Tuesday each month now through May.
Information: 724-662-3490.
