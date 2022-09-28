ORGANIZATION NEWS
New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club
The September meeting of the New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club was held at the Greenville VFW with 12 members present. Roll call was answered by each member's favorite fall activity. Hostess Connie Gates gave a very interesting presentation on sunflowers. The tables were beautifully decorated in a sunflower theme with individual decorated sunflower cookies at each place setting. President Lin Murrin conducted the business meeting. Shirley Zahniser gave the secretary report. No treasurer report was available.
Members donated to the Pink Angels and paper products and canned goods were collected for the Good Shepherd Center.
In new business, Connie Gates shared information about The Trees of Christmas Event at the Baldwin Reynolds House in Meadville, held in November. Further information of attending the event will be discussed at the October meeting.
New officers for 2023-24 are President Connie Gates, Vice President Donah Barber, Co-Secretaries Shirley Zahniser and Bertha Zimmerman, and Treasurer Beverly Chlpka. Various committee positions were also filled.
Happy birthday was sung to President Lin Murrin and door prizes were won by Linda Normand and Rosemary Ryhal.
The next meeting will be Oct. 5 at DJ'S Greenhouse. Hostesses are Judy Woods and Bertha Zimmerman.
New members are welcome. For club information call 724-815-9001.
Shenango Valley Ski Club
Shenango Valley Ski Club will host its Ski Chalet Winter Kickoff Party at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Penguin City Brewery, 460 Federal St., Youngstown. The club will have information available about the club and membership.
On Oct. 16, the club will host a meet and greet from 2 to 5 p.m. at Nova Cellars Winery in Pulaski.
Anyone interested is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.