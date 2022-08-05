ORGANIZATIONS
Mercer County Federation of Fraternal and Social Organizations
Mercer County Federation of Fraternal and Social Organizations met for its monthly meeting at the Reynolds VFW. Thank you, Reynolds, for hosting and for the delicious meal that followed the meeting.
The meeting was opened by President Larry Scheetz,. Members were welcomed to the club by Commander Reasch.
Guest speakers were Bradley Allen Mercer County director of veterans affairs, Mercer, and Lisa McCoy from Prince of Peace Center, Farrell.
Roll call showed four officers, two auditors, and the unit attorney. Eleven were represented.
Under legislative, the bill for clubs to keep all proceeds from small games of chance until Dec. 31 was passed.
Under new business, Mary Ellen Flynn was elected as second vice president.
Future events:
• Aug. 9 – West Middlesex VFW will hold a steak fry starting at 4 p.m.;
• West Middlesex VFW Auxiliary holds a flea market every Thursday;
• Aug. 14 – federation picnic at Shiners in Hermitage;
• Aug. 19 – D-Day living history event in Conneaut, Ohio; Aug. 20 - Operation Support our Community Cash & Gun Bash, Reynolds VFW;
• Aug. 25 to 29 - Moving Wall visits Hermitage (next to Flynn’s Funeral Home), motorcycle escorts needed, anyone interested should visit signup.com/go/OwcWtlg or contact Bradley Allen, Veteran Affairs, at 724-662-7511;
• Sept. 13 - Military Share at the Grove City Armory; noon to 5 p.m.
• Sept. 24 - veterans get-together at the Sharon Elks, all veterans are invited, contact Sheetz at larry.scheetz54@gmail.com or call or text at 724-977-1200.
For information on small games of chance, contact Pennsylvania State Police or the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
The next meeting will be Sept. 26 at the Sharon American Legion.
