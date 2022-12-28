Organizations
The Dec. 7 meeting of the New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club was called to order at the Greenville VFW Blue Room by Kay Riley in the absence of President Lin Murrin with the pledge to our nation’s flag and the Garden Club Prayer. The 18 members present answered roll call by sharing their favorite winter pastime.
The tables were beautifully decorated with tinsel and a variety of Santa figurines. This month’s entertainment was a fun gift exchange game.
Treasurer Bev Chlpka reported a balance in checking and cash on hand. Bev also read a thank you note from the Pink Angels for the donation given. Motion to accept the treasurer’s report by Linda Normand and seconded by Grace Augustson.
Kay mentioned how beautiful the Baldwin House Christmas Tree Tour is this year. Connie Gates also mentioned the Mark Twain Manor Tour also is a beautiful display.
Grace mentioned she had a lovely visit with missed member Joyce Russell, the members would so enjoy seeing her, as well. Alice mentioned that Dinah Packard now lives in a senior living facility. She receives mail at 1452 Rosena Ave, Madison OH 44057. Claudia Gardill shared that Lucy Fanga is doing well at home. Get well cards were signed to be mailed to Jenny and Lucy.
Judy asked the membership to review their information for the new handbook and also to verify that all members of age 90 and above will not be required to host a gathering or pay yearly dues.
Door Prizes were received by Bertha and the other to be delivered to Murrin.
The next meeting will be March 1.
