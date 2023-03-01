ORGANIZATIONS
Mercer County Salon #318
Mercer County Salon #318 held its regular meeting at My Brother’s Place in Grove City on Dec. 15, the annual Christmas Party. The normal opening with the Ritual was omitted by L’ Chapeau Sharon Evans with 17 partners present.
The reading of the November minutes and the La Cassiere’s report were omitted.
Proceeds from our Edible Goodies Auction went to the Nurse’s Scholarship, the Guessing Box and the 50/50 went to Salon #20 Dept. of PA and the Bakeless Bake Sale went to the General Fund.
Candy bars will be offered again as a fundraiser for 2022-2023. Tickets are available for the PA Lottery drawing on April 9 for the three-digit number. They’re $5 each with a chance to win $500. Contact Carol Randolph at 724-966-2393 for tickets.
There was a White Elephant Bingo and no bills to be paid.
Fun and fellowship was had by all. There were no meetings in January or February.
Closing prayer was offered by L’ Aumonier Donna O’Brien. The next meeting is March 9 at Hoss’s Restaurant in Meadville.
