Organizations
The Fredonia American Legion held their Memorial Day Ceremony on May 28. The Honor Guard walk around the Memorials in the Park and placed wreathes there. They then proceeded to Millbank Cemetery and did a service there, stopping on the way back to the Legion to Honor our Sailors at the creek.
They then came back to the Legion and did a ceremony at the Memorial there, placing a wreath and sprinkling Rose petals, after Taps was played everyone enjoyed a luncheon provided by the Sons and Auxiliary of the Post. Grace was offered by Auxiliary Sec. Mary Ellen Flynn.
Those who participated were: Bruce Dangrow, Dion Forrester, Jared Emmett, Dennis Hoffman, Commander Tom Hoover, Roy King, Tom Shearer, Gary Shelhamer, Don Swingle, Bill Walsh, and Gary Wanser. Auxiliary members President Deb Cogley, and Sue Swingle. Tom Shearer & Tom Hoover played Taps.
Thank you to our Bar Manager Sharon Wilson, Jason Benningoff, Barb Osborne, and Kitty Addison for setting up the room and the food. Thank you to the community for Your Support.
