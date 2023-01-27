LESS than two weeks into his term as governor, Josh Shapiro has wasted no time putting his mark on Pennsylvania’s top executive post.
With the new legislature off to a fitful start, the governor is wielding the biggest hammer in his toolbox — executive orders — to set a new direction for the state.
First, Shapiro eliminated college degree requirements for most state positions, opening up thousands of positions for people who have qualifications and experience, but not diplomas.
The governor used a second executive order last week to create the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity and Economic Development Strategy Group, with the stated intent of helping developers navigate the complicated permitting process for major projects.
“The governor said the new office will prevent the need to go to five different agencies and staff for varied requirements, streamlining development,” Eric Scicchitano, state reporter for CNHI, The Herald’s parent company, wrote in an article published Wednesday.
That makes for a good soundbite, but the governor needs to define “streamlining.”
Too often, politicians use that word when they intend to remove the guard rails.
Shapiro specifically referred to environmental permitting as one place where the state can streamline its project approval processes.
And we’re all in favor of streamlining, as long as it means that the state will make it easier and faster for developers and businesses to comply with existing and future regulations, and not a promise to tear down those regulations.
Regulations — especially environmental rules — are a frequent scapegoat for delays that turn months into years of waiting for a project’s emergence into fruition.
But those regulations exist for good reasons.
The federal government adopted the Clean Water Act in 1972 after the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland caught fire more than a dozen times.
Federal environmental legislation and creation of the Environmental Protection Agency helped restore the Great Lakes for recreation and use as drinking water. It did the same for Pittsburgh’s three rivers.
And the Clean Water Act isn’t an outlier.
Anyone remember that hole in the ozone layer, which was supposed to expose us to harmful ultraviolet radiation? You haven’t heard much about it lately, except for a Jan. 9 United Nations report that the hole is closing.
Scientists discovered in 1985 that the layer, a shield against radiation, was deteriorating in space above Antarctica and that chlorofluorocarbons — commonly used in aerosol sprays and refrigerants — was the culprit.
Two years later, governments around the world adopted the Montreal Protocol, which phased out the use of chemicals that damage the ozone. The UN reported this month that the ozone layer will return to 1980 levels by 2066.
Over the last 50 years, the story of environmental regulations has been one of consistent success. “Streamlining” should not mean abandoning it.
Considering the Shell Chemical Appalachia ethane “cracker” plant has racked up at least nine pollution violation notices in six months — and has been in full operation for only about two months — it’s difficult to pinpoint any environmental regulations as unnecessary.
With creation of the Office of Transformation and Opportunity, Shapiro appears to be “streamlining” the right way, by working alongside developers and companies to comply with often arcane regulations.
The new office can, and should, make the development process more efficient while keeping in mind that it’s always cheaper and more efficient to prevent an environmental disaster than it is to clean up afterward.
