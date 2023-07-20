When Amy Gallagher — then director of the Grove City Community Library — warned April 17 that a fiscal crisis threatened the library’s very existence, the local community responded with what Gallagher called a “tremendous” outpouring of support.
Residents, including a child who donated their allowance, chipped in whatever they could and local craftmakers offered to donate their work to those who gave.
Two months later, the library board announced that Gallagher was no longer employed. The other shoe dropped Tuesday, when Mercer County detectives charged Gallagher with theft, forgery and other offenses.
The standard disclaimer applies. All defendants are to be presumed innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
That said, if the accusations — that Gallagher overpaid herself by approximately $26,000 over a span of more than three years starting in 2020 and signed the name of library board President Erin Pisano to the additional paychecks — are accurate, then Gallagher’s April call for help was spectacularly audacious.
Is it possible that Grove City Community Library would have been on safe financial footing if it had more money — say $26,000 — in the bank?
And how must it have felt to all those people in Grove City who pooled their resources and came to the library’s rescue back in April? Betrayal wouldn’t be too strong a word to use.
That betrayal is, unfortunately, more common than most of us realize.
A Google search for “volunteer fire department treasurer stealing from department” turned up 5.29 million results, including theft charges filed earlier this year against William George, 66, who is awaiting trial on accusations that he stole almost $150,000 as treasurer of the Sarver Volunteer Fire Department in Butler County.
In May, three officials from the Sharon-based Primary Health Network non-profit health care provider and two regional business owners were accused of stealing more than $2 million from the agency.
Whether Gallagher is innocent or guilty, the accusations themselves reveal, once again, that so-called white-collar offenses are worse in many ways, than street crime.
A mugger or armed robber can usually impact only one victim at a time. The criminal who embezzles the funds of a non-profit organization affects not only the organization, but everyone the organization serves.
Worse, the criminal who embezzles the funds of a non-profit organization erodes the community’s trust, makes potential donors flinch before writing a check and diminishes the abilities of all charities to get the resources they need to do their good work.
It damages the entire community.
That’s the bad news. The good news is, the vast majority of people who run the finances of non-profit organizations are above reproach.
When it seems like we are surrounded by cheats, swindlers and con artists, it’s good to remember Fred Rogers’ admonition to “look for the helpers.”
The world is filled with helpers and many of them work and serve in public libraries, health-care agencies and fire departments.
Most volunteers take on these thankless and rewardless jobs to serve our community and even professional non-profit directors could make substantially more money at similar positions in the private sector.
When someone betrays the community trust by stealing from a community agency, the legal system must hold them accountable.
At the same time, we can’t allow criminal acts by the few, or the one, to damage our willingness to support the institutions that support us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.