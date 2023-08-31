AI is coming. For Labor Day, we need fixes that work for workers
IN the latest manifestation of Poe’s Law — the principle that extreme parody is indistinguishable from reality — the Columbus Dispatch newspaper was experimenting with artificial intelligence-generated sports stories, “was” being the key word in that sentence.
On Aug. 19, the Ohio state capital’s newspaper of record published a sports roundup that included the following game account:
“The Worthington Christian [[WINNING_TEAM_MASCOT]] defeated the Westerville North [[LOSING_TEAM_MASCOT]] 2-1 in an Ohio boys soccer game on Saturday.”
A spokesperson for Gannett, the Dispatch’s parent company, told Axios, “This local AI sports effort is being paused.” (SOURCE: https://www.axios.com/local/columbus/2023/08/28/dispatch-gannett-ai-newsroom-tool)
Disclosure: The CNHI newspaper group — including The Herald and the Allied News — has a company-wide policy prohibiting the use of artificial intelligence-generated editorial news or sports content.
In English, that means every article that appears in this newspaper was created by a human being.
It turns out robots can’t write newspaper sports copy. At least not yet. The Dispatch’s failed experiment is another cautionary tale of the peril inherent in using computers, and electronic circuits to emulate human brains.
When it comes to technological advances, though, future success is the progeny of present-day failure.
We should start preparing our economic system for the possibility — the probability — that we may have more labor than we need.
As we look toward Labor Day on Monday, it’s worth looking at the role technology has played in weakening the position and the paychecks of working Americans over the last 50 years.
For about three decades after the end of World War II, when private sector unionization and government worker protections were at their zenith, wages grew hand-in-hand with productivity increases.
In the mid-1970s, wages and productivity uncoupled. While the relationship remains complicated, one key factor has been the growth of technology that allows companies to increase output with fewer employees.
The last half-century offers an object illustration of the free market’s inadequacy in dealing with the prospect of an AI world.
AI is coming. Before it arrives, we need to make sure labor has a say in what the AI future will look like.
Historically, technological advancement has, in the long term, created more jobs than it destroys. But that long term can take decades to pass. In the meantime, displaced workers still have families to feed, clothe and house. They still need medical treatment.
It’s certain only that there will be upheaval. Preparing for it in advance will be more effective than reacting to it afterward.
