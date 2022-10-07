IF it seems like The Herald’s Voters’ Guide is coming out a little earlier than it has in past years — exactly one month before the 2022 midterm elections — that’s because it is.
With Election Day falling on Tuesday, Nov. 8, we would have released the 2022 General Election Voters’ Guide three weeks from now, on Oct. 29. For about 7,000 county voters, that might have been too late.
Mercer County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Thad Hall said the department had mailed out a little more than 7,000 mail-in ballots Friday in response to requests from registered voters in the county.
Voters should be receiving those ballots early this week. So thousands of people will begin filling in ovals next to their chosen candidates in the coming days. It is our hope that the information included in this issue will help them make those decisions.
There are important matters at stake in this election, starting in Hermitage and Wheatland, where residents will decide on a merger referendum. If voters in both municipalities approve, Wheatland Borough would, effective Jan. 1, 2024, exist only as a neighborhood in the city of Hermitage.
In other races:
• Residents in western Mercer County will decide in the coming weeks on a new representative in the 7th state House District.
With longtime state Rep. Mark Longietti opting not to seek re-election, Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle, the Democratic nominee, faces state Rep. Parke Wentling, R-17, Hempfield, whose residence moved into the 7th District after realignment.
• Tim Bonner, who won three contested races in 2020 to claim the state House 8th District seat in eastern Mercer County, is unopposed for re-election this year.
• Two-term Republican state Sen. Michele Brooks is running against political newcomer Rianna Czech, the Democratic nominee for a realigned 50th District that includes all of Mercer and Crawford counties and part of Lawrence County.
• U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican from Butler, is seeking a seventh term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Attorney and businessman Dan Pastore is the Democratic nominee.
• Voters also will choose a new U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, after U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey opted not to seek a third term in Washington. Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz in a race that could go a long way toward determining control of the federal legislature’s upper house.
• Finally, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination, is running for governor against state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who prevailed in a hard-fought Republican primary. The winner will be in a position to sign or reject legislation from a legislature that will likely remain in Republican control following the election.
While no-excuse mail-in voting has forced some adjustments — including with the early release of The Herald’s voters’ guide — it has, on the whole, been a positive.
It enables voters in the state to let their voices be heard from their homes, without exposing themselves to seasonal maladies such as the flu and, now, COVID.
More importantly, there are indications that it has increased voter participation.
Since the 2020 presidential general election — the first time state voters were able to take advantage of no-excuse mail-in voting — more than 126,000 county residents have cast ballots. That includes almost 29,000 mail-in votes.
That represents an increase of more than 25,000 additional votes from the same time in the election cycle four years ago, even as the county’s voter rolls have declined by more than 9,000 registrants.
This is a positive. The more of us who cast ballots on Election Day, the more likely it is that the result — in the form of officials we send to local municipal buildings, the Mercer County Courthouse, and to Harrisburg and Washington — reflects our vision, hopes and values.
So get informed and vote. Whether you do so in your pajamas while sipping a cup of coffee at your dining room table, or put on a Nov. 8-appropriate jacket and head to your polling place to cast a ballot in person, vote.
