THE weeks leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day are, according to the song made famous by entertainer Andy Williams, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
For Mercer County Coroner John Libonati, it’s something tragically different.
“Thanksgiving to New Year’s is usually the busiest time for my office,” said Libonati, the county’s coroner since 2016.
On Wednesday afternoon alone, he had back-to-back calls of deaths that required his office’s response under state law.
Libonati’s experience serves as a reminder that, while this time of year joyous for most of us, that joy has a dark flip side. As coroner, he has spent nearly seven years on the opioid epidemic’s front lines, while also watching the final outcome of depression.
And he’s found that both have a similar cause.
“If people don’t have places to go and things to do where they can be productive, they feel isolated,” he said.
Loneliness. It’s often a fatal illness.
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, author of the book “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” has studied the loneliness epidemic. He has found that people are literally dying for want of connections with other people.
“As human beings, we evolved to need each other and to be part of a community,” Murthy said in a 2020 interview for Greater Good Magazine. There’s something deeply ingrained in us about wanting to be a part of a shared identity.
In the same interview, Murthy said loneliness can be self-perpetuating because it carries a stigma — admitting to isolation can mean admitting to social rejection.
That stigma also applies to the opioid epidemic. Libonati said too many people believe — and loudly say so — that drug addiction is a character flaw and overdose victims deserve what they get.
From his role responding to those victims, the coroner said he sees something different. He sees that the opioid epidemic isn’t affecting “someone else.” It’s impacting all of us.
“It’s detrimental because we are losing good people,” Libonati said. “The majority of people who use drugs aren’t chasing the high. They’re using drugs just to feel normal.”
To quell the pain.
This — New Year’s — is the day for reflection and resolution.
Our resolution, as a community, should be to reach out to one another, to reestablish broken connections.
Broken through pandemic isolation, unfair judgment, the cacophony of people shouting past one another on social media, the deterioration of compassion.
Maybe if we can find one another in the darkness of winter, find one another with compassion, 2023 will be a better year.
